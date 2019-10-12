■ SOUTHERN 34, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 28: BATON ROUGE, La. — Ladarius Skelton scored on a 6-yard run after Southern blocked a punt and Devon Benn added a late TD run to help the Jaguars hold off Prairie View A&M 34-28 on Saturday night.
The Jaguars (3-3, 2-0 Southwest Athletic Conference) beat the Panthers (2-4, 1-1) for a fourth straight time.
Southern took a 14-7 lead into halftime, but Prairie View’s Jaylen Harris picked off a Skelton pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to pull the Panthers even at 14-all in the third quarter.
■ LAMAR 27, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 24: BEAUMONT — Jordan Hoy threw two touchdown passes and ran for the winning score as he rallied Lamar late to beat Abilene Christian 27-24, snapping a three-game skid.
Lamar trailed 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter when Bailey Giffen booted a 41-yard field goal to close to 24-20 with 9:30 to play.
Hoy finished with 338 yards passing for the Cardinals. He also led the ground attack, amassing 103 yards on 21 carries. Kirkland Banks had 10 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.
Sema’J Davis threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-4, 1-3).
■ UAB 33, UTSA 14: SAN ANTONIO — Tyler Johnston III threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns to help UAB roll to a 33-14 victory over UTSA on Saturday night.
Austin Watkins finished with six catches for 167 yards for UAB (5-1, 2-1 Conference USA). Lucious Stanley had 92 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Lowell Narcisse was 8 of 19 for 94 yards passing and added 89 yards on the ground to lead UTSA (2-4, 1-2). Sincere McCormick ran for a 4-yard touchdown and Narcisse added a 4-yard scoring run for the Roadrunners.