■ TEXAS A&M 69, VANDERBILT 50: NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Andre Gordon scored 15 points, and Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt 69-50 on Saturday to spoil the Commodores’ Southeastern Conference home opener.
The Commodores’ 22nd consecutive loss in league play is the least of first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse’s concerns. Sophomore guard Aaron Nesmith, the SEC’s leading scorer and fifth nationally averaging 23 points a game, watched from the bench forced to use a scooter to keep his weight off his right foot protected by a walking boot.
Jay Jay Chandler added 10 points for the Aggies (8-6, 2-1) who never trailed in winning their second straight.
Ejike Obinna and Maxwell Evans scored 12 points apiece to lead Vanderbilt, and Scotty Pippen Jr. added 10 points.
■ TEXAS 64, KANSAS STATE 50: AUSTIN — Matt Coleman III scored 14 points and Texas used suffocating second-half defense as the Longhorns earned their first Big 12 win of the season, 64-50, over Kansas State.
Texas led 31-27 at halftime, then held the Wildcats scoreless for the first eight minutes of the second half. The Longhorns forced four shot-clock violation turnovers before Kansas State scored its first basket of the half. And those points came on a basket interference call against Texas.
That gave the Longhorns’ struggling offense all the chance it needed to extend the lead and put the game away. Courtney Ramey made consecutive 3-pointers, then fed Andrew Jones a nifty lob pass for a layup that put the Longhorns ahead 43-27.
Ramey finished 11 points and Jase Febres added 10 points for the Longhorns.
The win allowed Texas (11-4, 1-2) to avoid just its third 0-3 start in the Big 12 and its first in six years.
■ TCU 52, OKLAHOMA STATE 40: FORT WORTH — Desmond Bane led TCU with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists and the Horned Frogs beat Oklahoma State on a cold-shooting Saturday for both teams.
The Horned Frogs (12-3, 3-0 Big 12) won their first three Big 12 games for the first time since joining the conference in 2012 after they were picked to finish last by league coaches in the preseason poll. All three wins have come against teams that started the day without a league victory.
Bane, who was 6 of 15 from the field, became the 10th player in TCU history to reach 1,500 career points and also passed Lee Nailon for ninth all-time in career scoring. The senior guard has 1,510 points.
■ TULSA 63, HOUSTON 61: TULSA, Okla. — Darien Jackson scored a career-high 19 points and Tulsa scored the last seven points of the game to defeat Houston.
Marcus Sasser missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, the seventh-straight miss for the Cougars in the last five minutes. After a DeJon Jarreau layup put Houston ahead 60-54, the Cougars were limited to one free throw. In addition to the seven-straight missed shots, Houston had three turnovers.
Jackson’s dunk cut the deficit to four and after seven empty possessions for both teams he followed the Houston free throw with a 3-pointer to cut it to 61-60 with 1:48 to play.
Houston had a turnover Brandon Rachel turned into the lead with a pair of free throws at the 1:09 mark. Then Houston missed a shot and Rachel converted two more free throws with 34 seconds left.
■ NORTH TEXAS 81, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 58: DENTON — Javion Hamlet had a season-high 20 points as North Texas easily defeated Florida Atlantic.
James Reese had 16 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (9-8, 3-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Umoja Gibson added 12 points and Zachary Simmons had 10.
Michael Forrest had 11 points for the Owls (11-6, 3-1).
North Texas takes on Southern Miss on the road on Thursday. Florida Atlantic faces Middle Tennessee at home on Thursday.
■ EAST CAROLINA 71, SMU 68: GREENVILLE, N.C. — Tristen Newton hit a 3-pointer from the left corner in the closing seconds and East Carolina upset SMU.
Tyson Jolley made two free throws to tie the game with 12 seconds left. Following a timeout, Tremont Robinson-White dribbled the length of the court and as he was challenged at the basket he found Newton for the game winner.
Jolley’s runner from just inside half court bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.
Jayden Gardner scored 20 points for the Pirates (8-8, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Newton added 12, Tyrie Jackson 11 and Tremont Robinson-White 10 points.
■ COASTAL CAROLINA 82, UT ARLINGTON 77: ARLINGTON — Tommy Burton and Devante Jones each scored 18 points and Coastal Carolina held off UT Arlington.
Issac Hippolyte made a pair of foul shots for 76-68 lead with 90 seconds left. UT Arlington got a pair of foul shots from Jordan Phillips and David Azore to close within 76-74, but Jones made all six of his foul shots in the last 25 seconds to end it.
Hippolyte scored 14 points, Tyrell Gumbs-Frater 12 and Keishawn Brewton 11.