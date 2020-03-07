■ TEXAS A&M 77, ARKANSAS 69: COLLEGE STATION — Wendell Mitchell had a season-high 25 points, tying his career high, as Texas A&M got past Arkansas 77-69 on Saturday. Josh Nebo added 20 points for the Aggies. Nebo also had seven rebounds.
Quenton Jackson had 14 points for Texas A&M (16-14, 10-8 Southeastern Conference). Emanuel Miller added 10 rebounds.
Mason Jones had 30 points for the Razorbacks (19-12, 7-11). Isaiah Joe added 22 points. Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 10 points.
The Aggies evened the season series against the Razorbacks with the win. Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 69-59 on Jan. 4.
■ OKLAHOMA STATE 81, TEXAS 59: AUSTIN — Thomas Dziagwa and Cameron McGriff each scored 19 points and Oklahoma State ended Texas’ late-season surge with an 81-59 win, delivering a tough blow to Longhorns’ chances to make the NCAA Tournament and raising new questions about Shaka Smart’s future beyond this season.
The Longhorns appeared to have rescued both with an impressive five-game win streak that included two against ranked opponents. The winning seemed to be turning the conversation on Smart, whose job has been under intense scrutiny after five underachieving seasons.
Then the Longhorns (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) delivered a dud at a critical time as the Cowboys (17-14, 7-11) opened up a 22-point lead by halftime and cruised to an easy victory.
Oklahoma State dominated on the boards for long stretches, easily penetrated the lane for layups and made just about any shot they wanted. Isaac Likekele added 15 points for the Cowboys, who have won three in a row.
■ SFA 68, SAM HOUSTON 57: NACOGDOCHES — Gavin Kensmil scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and Stephen F. Austin won its 15th straight game and the Southland Conference regular-season championship, 68-57 over Sam Houston State.
Cameron Johnson and Roti Ware scored 13 apiece in the final game of the regular season for the Lumberjacks (28-3, 19-1), who earned first- and second-round byes in the Southland Conference tournament that starts Wednesday. John Comeaux had five steals.
Kevon Harris, who led the Lumberjacks in scoring heading into the matchup with 18 points per game, was held to eight points. He hit 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).
Sam Houston State totaled 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.
■ OKLAHOMA 78, TCU 76: FORT WORTH — Austin Reaves scored 41 points, including the game-winning jumper with a half-second left, and Oklahoma beat TCU after trailing by as many as 19 points after halftime.
Reaves had 15 points in a 23-9 run by Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) over the last 5:02 of the game. He had a four-point play with 1:32 left.
The Sooners, who clinched the No. 3 seed for the Big 12 tournament instead of slipping to seventh, never led until Reaves made his contested last shot.
Kristian Doolittle, the only Oklahoma senior, had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Desmond Bane scored 24 points on TCU’s senior day while becoming the school’s outright career leader in 3-pointers. The Frogs (16-15, 7-11) led 67-55 when he made the last of his four 3s with 5:17 left.
■ SOUTH FLORIDA 61, SMU 60: TAMPA, Fla. — Laquincy Rideau scored 12 points and his 3-pointer with eight seconds left was the game winner as South Florida stunned SMU.
Isiaha Mike made 1 of 2 foul shots with 42 seconds left and SMU led 60-53. From there, South Florida (14-17, 7-11 American Athletic Conference) scored eight points in 24 seconds.
David Collins made two foul shots for the Bulls. Then, off an SMU turnover, Ezacuras Dawson III missed a 3, for which the Mustangs grabbed the rebound and called timeout.
But Mike turned it over on the inbound, Justin Brown converted a three-point play on a layup when Mike fouled him with 13 seconds left and the Bulls were within 60-58.
After being intentionally fouled, SMU’s Tyson Jolley went to the foul line and missed both. However, Mike grabbed the offensive rebound, but he missed a lay-in attempt which set up Rideau’s game winner. SMU turned it over on its final possession to end the game.
■ COASTAL CAROLINA 63, UTA 62: ARLINGTON — Tyrell Gumbs-Frater hit a jumper with 1 second left and Coastal Carolina upset UT Arlington in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
The Chanticleers (16-16) face No. 6 Appalachian State in the second round on Monday.
David Azore’s jumper put the Mavericks up 61-62 with 14 seconds left, but he missed the and-one free throw and Coastal Carolina got the rebound with 4 seconds to go and called timeout. Gumbs-Frater got the ball off the inbounds and hit his shot as time expired.
DeVante Jones scored 31 points with 14 rebounds and five assists for Coastal Carolina, which made only 1 of 13 3-pointers (8%) but hit 20 of 21 free throws, including Jones’ 14 of 14. Tommy Burton scored 11 points and Gumb-Frater finished with six.
There were 15 lead changes and eight ties and the Mavericks led 34-29 at halftime.
■ UTEP 77, RICE 72: HOUSTON — Souley Boum had 25 points as UTEP edged past Rice. Daryl Edwards added 22 points for the Miners.
Boum hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line.
Bryson Williams had nine rebounds and three blocks for UTEP (17-14, 8-10 Conference USA), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jordan Lathon added six rebounds.
Trey Murphy III had 16 points for the Owls (15-16, 7-11). Ako Adams added 13 points. Robert Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Miners are undefeated in three games against the Owls this season. Most recently, UTEP defeated Rice 68-62 on Feb. 22.
■ MARSHALL 82, UTSA 77: SAN ANTONIO — Mikel Beyers had 20 points as Marshall narrowly beat UTSA.
Jarrod West had 15 points and seven assists for Marshall (16-15, 10-8 Conference USA). Andrew Taylor added 12 points. Taevion Kinsey had 10 points and six rebounds.
Marshall totaled 52 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Jhivvan Jackson had 37 points and 11 rebounds for the Roadrunners (13-18, 7-11). Keaton Wallace added 13 points. Jacob Germany had 10 points.
The Thundering Herd leveled the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. UTSA defeated Marshall 72-63 on Feb. 13.