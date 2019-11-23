■ Kansas State 30, Texas Tech 27: LUBBOCK — Joshua Youngblood returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Skylar Thompson passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas State beat Texas Tech 30-27 on Saturday night.
Youngblood fielded the kickoff one yard deep in the end zone midway through the third quarter, ran up the right side and covered the final 40 yards running just inches inside the right sideline, eluding multiple defenders.
Blake Lynch kicked two 32-yard field goals and a 43-yarder for Kansas State (7-4, 4-4 Big 12), which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Thompson’s touchdown passes were 14 yards to Phillip Brooks in the third quarter and 48 yards to Chabastin Taylor midway in the fourth quarter.
SaRodorick Thompson had a 5-yard touchdown run and Jett Duffey passed for 334 yards and two touchdowns for Texas Tech (4-7, 2-6) which fell short of bowl eligibility. Duffey’s touchdown passes were 21 yards to Erik Ezukanma and 58 yards to R.J. Turner. Trey Wolff kicked field goals of 44 and 27 yards for the Red Raiders.
■ Rice 20, North Texas 14: HOUSTON — Charlie Booker and Aston Walter had touchdown runs in the first half and Rice held off North Texas for a 20-14 victory.
The Owls (2-9, 2-5 Conference USA) led 20-0 at halftime.
North Texas (4-7, 3-4) capped the scoring on Tre Siggers’ 1-yard touchdown run with 7:32 to play. Larry Nixon III forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Evan Johnson recovered the ball at the Rice 23. But the Mean Green couldn’t capitalize on the turnover when Mason Fine threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-12 at the Owls 15.
Walter bulled into the end zone from the 1, Booker scored on an 8-yard run, and Chris Barnes kicked two field goals for Rice. Booker finished with 78 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Fine was 17 of 32 for 163 yards passing and had a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Mean Green.
■ Sam Houston State 37, Houston Baptist 14: HUNTSVILLE — Eric Schmid threw for all four of his touchdowns in the opening 23 minutes during a 27-0 run and Sam Houston cruised past Houston Baptist.
Chandler Harvin had scoring grabs of 10, 38 and 50 yards, and finished with 13 catches for 188 yards. Schmid completed 34-of-57 passes for 420 yards with one interception.
Donovan Williams added a 2-yard rushing touchdown for Sam Houston (7-5, 6-3 Southland). The Bearkats secured a winning season for the 10th straight season, a program high, despite losing five games by a combined 22 points.
Sam Houston ends the decade with 99 wins, second to North Dakota State (132) in the FCS.
Bailey Zappe passed for 367 yards on 64 attempts and had two touchdowns and two interceptions for Houston Baptist (5-7, 2-6). Ben Ratzlaff had 13 receptions for 178 yards and both touchdowns.
■ New Mexico State 44, UTEP 35: LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Jason Huntley had 191 yards rushing on 14 carries with three touchdowns and New Mexico State beat UTEP.
The Aggies (2-9) led 14-13 at halftime and 21-16 after three quarters to set up the fourth-quarter shootout.
Kai Locksley threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jacob Cowing, and the failed two-point conversion made it 22-21 in UTEP’s favor. New Mexico seized control with a pair of touchdowns sandwiching a field goal and led 37-22.
Locksley threw for 358 yards and two scores to go along with 103 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown. Justin Garrett caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown for UTEP.
UTEP had an advantage in many statistical categories except the outcome. The Miners (1-10) had more first downs (27-17), total yards (557-441) and time of possession (37:14-22:46).
■ Florida Atlantic 40, UTSA 26: SAN ANTONIO — Chris Robison threw for 336 yards and a score, BJ Emmons had two touchdowns runs and Florida Atlantic rolled passed UTSA.
The Owls (8-3, 6-1) have won four straight games and sit alone atop the Conference USA East Division standings. UTSA (4-7, 3-4) has lost three of its last four.
FAU built a 17-3 halftime lead and stretched it to 33-11 heading into the fourth quarter.
Emmons scored on 32- and 5-yard runs, and James Charles and Malcolm Davidson each had touchdown runs. The trio combined for 169 yards rushing on 26 carries. Harrison Bryant had 10 receptions for 182 yards that included a 2-yard TD toss from Robison.
Lowell Narcisse threw two touchdown passes and Jordan Weeks added a third late for UTSA.
■ McNeese 27, Lamar 3: BEAUMONT — Justin Pratt carried 27 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns to help McNeese State beat Lamar.
The Cowboys’ last 200-yard rushing came 11 years ago when Toddrick Pendland rushed for 242 yards on Nov. 8, 2008, against Stephen F. Austin.
Cody Orgeron was 14-of-22 passing for 238 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for McNeese (7-5, 5-4 Southland Conference). He also carried it 15 times for 46 yards and a score. The Cowboys extended their winning-season streak to 15 straight years, which is the longest in the FCS after Jacksonville State lost.
FROM WIRE REPORTS