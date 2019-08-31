■ Texas Tech 45, Montana State 10: LUBBOCK— Alan Bowman threw for 436 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score as Texas Tech won their first game under coach Matt Wells, beating FCS team Montana State, 45-10.
The Red Raiders quickly jumped ahead with 11-play touchdown drives on each of their first two possessions. Bowman, who finished 40-of-55 passing, completed his first 12 passes for 123 yards before throwing a ball out of bounds for his first incompletion midway through the second drive.
Texas Tech piled up 691 total yards in its first game with offensive coordinator David Yost. He also came from Utah State where he was Wells, the head coach at his alma mater six seasons before becoming a Power Five coach for the first time.
Utah transfer Armand Shyne ran 11 times for 125 yards, while redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thomas had two of Tech’s four rushing touchdowns. Seven different Red Raiders had at least four catches. Xavier White had five catches for 107 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown late that made up for his fumble into the end zone at the end of an earlier 35-yard catch.
Montana State was held to 289 total yards. Redshirt freshman starting quarterback Casey Bauman was 7-of-19 passing for 120 yards, three of his completions going or at least 31 yards.
■ TCU 39, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7: FORT WORTH — Jalen Reagor, TCU’s leading receiver last season, dropped three passes and muffed a punt return before making amends late in the third quarter to help the Horned Frogs pull away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener for both teams.
Reagor ran past Pine Bluff freshman cornerback Jordan Brown at the line of scrimmage to catch a 37-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Max Duggan to give the Horned Frogs a 29-7 lead.
Just prior to Reagor’s touchdown, he muffed a punt that was recovered by Pine Bluff at the TCU 37. That set up the Golden Lions’ only score, a 1-yard touchdown run by KeShawn Williams that cut TCU’s lead to 22-7. Pine Bluff, an FCS team that finished 2-9 last year, entered the game as a 53-point underdog.
TCU debuted two quarterbacks in graduate transfer Alex Delton and Duggan. Delton, who played 14 games with six starts the last two seasons at Kansas State, started but shared time with Duggan.
Delton was more impressive running the ball (67 yards rushing on seven carries) than passing (10 for 22 for 119 yards). Duggan led all three of the Horned Frogs’ touchdown drives and finished 16-for-23 passing for 165 yards.
■ SMU 37, Arkansas State 30: JONESBORO, Ark. — Xavier Jones ran for three touchdowns as SMU held on late for a 37-30 win over Arkansas State.
SMU led by seven when Arkansas State began its final drive with just over two minutes left. The Red Wolves were threatening when, with seven seconds remaining, the Mustang’s Delontae Scott sacked ASU quarterback Logan Bonner, forcing a fumble which was recovered by teammate Nelson Paul, sealing the win for SMU.
SMU trailed early but took a 16-9 edge at halftime with the help of field goals by Kevin Robledo of 29 and 25 yards.
Bonner opened the second half with a pair of touchdowns to Omar Bayless to give the Red Wolves a 23-16 lead with 7:36 to go in the third. C.J. Sanders answered for the Mustangs with a 98-yard punt return for a score and Jones ran for a touchdown, lifting SMU to a 30-23 lead at the end of the third. Jones ran for another TD midway through the fourth to stretch it to 37-23.
Shane Buechele threw for 360 yards for the Mustangs. Ke’Mon Freeman ran for 86 yards and Jones finished with 56 yards.
Bonner threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Wolves.
■ North Texas 51, Abilene Christian 31: DENTON — Mason Fine threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns to lead North Texas past Abilene Christian.
Rico Bussey Jr. had four receptions for 156 yards and a score and Jason Pirtle caught three touchdowns and had 88 yards receiving. DeAndre Torrey ran for 95 yards on 11 carries.
North Texas scored 31-unanswered points in the first half with Fine connecting with Pirtle on TD throws of 32, 17 and 12 yards. Ethan Mooney’s 29-yard field goal made it 31-0 with 2:45 left in the half. After an Abilene Christian touchdown with 1:01 to go, Deion Hair-Griffin returned the kickoff 96 yards for another Mean Green score, stretching it to 38-7.
In the final minute of the half, Abilene Christian QB Luke Anthony moved the Wildcats 49 yards in eight plays, setting up a Blair Zepeda 43-yard field goal to close to 38-10 at halftime.
The Wildcats outscored North Texas 21-13 in the second half but the Mean Green held on for the win.
Anthony finished with 273 yards and a touchdown passing for the Wildcats. Tracy James ran for 106 yards and two scores.
■ New Mexico 39, Sam Houston State 31: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ahmari Davis scored two touchdowns and Andrew Shelly hit four field goals to lead New Mexico to a 39-31 victory over Sam Houston State in the season-opener for both schools.
Davis, who broke three plays for more than 40 yards, finished with 107 yards rushing and another 58 receiving. He had 183 total yards all of last season.
Sheriron Jones, playing in relief of starting quarterback Brandt Hughes, ran for two second-half touchdowns to help the Lobos break open the game.
New Mexico got out to a 16-0 lead in the second quarter, scoring on four straight possessions. But the Bearkats took a 23-22 lead in the third quarter when Eric Schmid, who finished with a rushing touchdown and a throwing touchdown, found Toniel Carter on a 13-yard scoring pass.
The Lobos regained the lead on Shelley’s fourth field goal then Jones ran it in from 11 yards out to push the lead to 32-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Davis had a scoring run of 43 yards, and another rush for 53 yards, while adding a 51-yard reception.
The Bearkats also used two quarterbacks, with starter Ty Brock finishing 258 yards. Dee Bowens had nine catches for 130 yards and a 65-yard score.
■ UTSA 35, Incarnate Word 7: SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris threw three touchdown passes and UTSA won the inaugural Hometown Showdown with San Antonio rival Incarnate Word, 35-7 in the season opener.
It was the first meeting on the gridiron between the schools and the Roadrunners’ seventh season-opening win in their nine seasons of existence, and their fifth win in their home opener.
From Wire Reports