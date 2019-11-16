■ Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 6: HOUSTON — Kellen Mond threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and ran for a second score as Texas A&M extended its winning streak to four games with a 30-6 win over South Carolina on Saturday night.
Cordarrian Richardson ran for 130 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and added a TD reception to help the Aggies to the victory on a night they piled up 319 yards rushing.
With just four wins and one game left the loss guarantees that the Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) won’t make a bowl game for the first time in four seasons.
South Carolina fell to 0-6 all-time against Texas A&M and lost its second straight game this season after falling to Appalachian State last week.
■ TCU 33, Texas Tech 31: LUBBOCK — Jonathan Song’s fourth field goal, a 20-yarder with 5:38 to play, gave TCU a 33-31 seesaw win over Texas Tech in a battle of Big 12 teams fighting to earn bowl eligibility.
Max Duggan passed for 323 yards and accounted for all three touchdowns for TCU (5-5, 3-4 Big 12). He threw touchdown passes of 55 yards to Jalen Reagor and 4 yards to Artayvious Lynn. Duggan ran for a 20-yard touchdown on the game’s first possession.
Song’s final field goal was the third lead change of the fourth quarter. He also hit from 36, 28 and 25 yards.
Texas Tech’s final possession after the field goal ended on one play. TCU’s Vernon Scott forced a fumble by McLane Mannix, recovered by Trevon Moehrig at the Red Raiders’ 29-yard line.
Trey Wolff’s 24-yard field goal with 12:21 put Tech (4-6, 2-5) ahead 31-30.
Tech was unsuccessful on two two-point tries in the second half after Wolff missed a PAT in the second quarter.
Tech’s Jett Duffey threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns: 70 and 32 yards to R.J. Turner, 33 yards to Erik Ezukanma and 26 yards to Dalton Rigdon.
■ Central Arkansas 30, Stephen F. Austin 7: CONWAY, Ark. — Breylin Smith threw a pair of touchdowns and Central Arkansas led for the duration in a 30-7 win over Stephen F. Austin.
With the win, the Bears (8-3, 6-2) held onto a share of first place in the Southland Conference standings. A four-way tie heading into Saturday is now down to three teams as Sam Houston State (6-5, 5-3) lost to Northwestern State, while Southeast Louisiana (7-3, 6-2) and Nicholls (7-4, 6-2) both won.
Cam Arnold threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gipson with 2:43 before halftime and the Lumberjacks were within 13-7 at intermission.
Hayden Ray’s field in the third quarter made it 16-7. Later, the Bears cashed in on a blocked punt and recovered at the Lumberjacks’ 4-yard line. Carlo Blackman ran it from there with 63 seconds left in the third for a 23-7 lead.
Arnold threw for 143 yards and an interception and was sacked four times.
■ Rice 31, Middle Tennessee 28: MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Tom Stewart threw three touchdown passes, Aston Walter ran for 106 yards and Rice beat Middle Tennessee 31-28 for its first win of the season.
Stewart was 18-of-23 passing for 222 yards and threw all three of his scores to Brad Rozner, who finished with eight catches for 130 yards. Walter had 15 carries that included a 34-yard touchdown run.
Stewart threw TD passes from the 30 and 18, and his 34-yarder with 14 seconds left in the second quarter gave the Owls (1-9, 1-5 Conference USA) a 31-14 halftime lead.
Asher O’Hara threw for 338 yards and two touchdown passes and ran for another score for Middle Tennessee (3-7, 2-4).
■ Northwestern State 31, Sam Houston State 28: HUNTSVILLE — Shelton Eppler passed for 306 yards and ran for the winning score as Northwestern State came from 14 points down to upset Sam Houston State.
The loss knocked the Bearkats (6-5, 5-3) out of a four-way tie for first in the Southland Conference.
Donovan Williams scored two early touchdowns, and a 23-yard interception return by Dwayne Williams staked Sam Houston to a 21-7 lead after a quarter.
Northwestern State (3-8, 3-5) turned the tables with a 17-point momentum swing in the second quarter. Eppler passed to Quan Shorts for a 78-yard pass play, Daniel Justino added a 43-yard field goal and Shemar Bartholomew returned an interception 96 yards for a 24-21 halftime lead.
The teams traded TD rushes in the third quarter with Eppler running in the game-winner from 5 yards out. The Bearkats were held to four punts and were intercepted on their final five possessions.
Sam Houston State’s five losses have all been by a touchdown or less.
■ SE Louisiana 35, Abilene Christian 14: ABILENE — Donniel Ward-Magee and Tre’ Spann had two interceptions apiece as Southeast Louisiana intercepted six passes to win a share of the Southland Conference championship with a 35-17 win over Abilene Christian.
Xavier Lewis and Shawntrez Spates had the other two picks for the Lions (7-3, 6-2).
Southland leaders SE Louisiana, Nicholls and Central Arkansas all won on Saturday and are tied for the conference championship. Sam Houston State dropped out of the tie, losing 31-28 to Northwestern State.
SE Louisiana quarterbacks threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns and the ground game added another 152 yards. Chason Virgil completed 19 of 30 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions. Cole Kelly completed 11 of 17 for 76 yards. Devonte Williams had nine rushes for 48 yards with two touchdowns.