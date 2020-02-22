■ TEXAS 70, KANSAS STATE 59: MANHATTAN, Kan. — Courtney Ramey continued his torrid scoring streak with a career-high 26 points, Texas caused havoc for Kansas State on the defensive end, and the Longhorns cruised to a 70-59 victory over the Wildcats.
Donovan Williams added 12 points and Matt Coleman III returned from the first missed game of his college career to also score 12, keeping the Longhorns (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble as March draws near.
Xavier Sneed had 15 points and Makol Mawien 14 for the Wildcats, who went on a late run to leave the final score closer than it was much of the game. Kansas State (9-18, 2-12) has lost seven straight for the first time since 2001, and there’s a good chance that skid will continue next week with games against No. 1 Baylor and third-ranked Kansas.
■ TEXAS A&M 87, MISSISSIPPI STATE 75: COLLEGE STATION — Josh Nebo matched his a career high with 21 points, Savion Flagg added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Texas A&M had its best shooting performance of the season in an 87-75 victory over Mississippi State.
Wendell Mitchell scored all 20 of his points in the second half for Texas A&M (14-12, 8-6 in Southeastern Conference), which collected its second NET top 50 win of the week. Quenton Jackson added 18 points and Emanuel Miller had 10.
The Aggies shot 59.6% (31 of 52) from the field, besting their previous high mark of 56% in the season opener against Northwestern State. It was the best shooting performance for the Aggies since a 61% performance against Penn State on Nov. 21, 2017.
Tyson Carter made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Mississippi State (17-10, 8-6). Robert Woodard II added 18 points, Reggie Perry had 14 and Nick Weatherspoon finished with 11.
■ SFA 80, INCARNATE WORD 56: SAN ANTONIO — Cameron Johnson came off the bench to score 16 points, making 7 of 8 shots, to lead Stephen F. Austin to an 80-56 win over Incarnate Word, the Lumberjacks’ 11th straight victory.
Gavin Kensmil added 15 points for Stephen F. Austin (24-3, 15-1 Southland Conference). David Kachelries added 13 points. Kevon Harris had seven rebounds and eight points.
Dwight Murray Jr. had 13 points for the Cardinals (9-18, 6-10). Keaston Willis added 12 points and Vincent Miszkiewicz 11.
The Lumberjacks shot 50% (30-for-60) and owned the glass 43-24, leading to a 50-20 disparity on scoring in the paint.
Stephen F. Austin faces Northwestern State at home on Wednesday. Incarnate Word matches up against Lamar on the road on Wednesday.
■ TEXAS TECH 87, IOWA STATE 57: AMES, Iowa — Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a game-high 25 points, Kyler Edwards added 19 points and Texas Tech routed Iowa State.
The Red Raiders (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) drained 15 of their first 19 shots, sank five of their first seven 3-point attempts and went 10 of 11 from the free throw line to build a 51-35 halftime lead. Ramsey and Edwards combined for 11 assists and Kevin McCullar grabbed nine rebounds for Texas Tech, which improved to 3-4 on the road in conference play.
Solomon Young led Iowa State (11-16, 4-10) with 16 points and Rasir Bolton added 13 points.
■ TULSA 79, SMU 57: TULSA, Okla. — Martins Igbanu scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Tulsa to a 79-57 win over SMU.
Lawson Korita scored 14 points for Tulsa (18-9, 10-4 American Athletic Conference), which shot 59% in the second half to break the game open. Darien Jackson added 12 points. The Golden Hurricanes are a half-game behind league-leading Houston, which lost at Memphis 60-59 earlier in the day.
The Golden Hurricanes retired the No. 32 jersey of legend Bobby “Bingo” Smith in the first half and honored the 2000 Elite Eight team. Smith, who played from 1965-69 before an 11-year NBA career mostly with Cleveland, averaged 17.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in 77 games. He was Missouri Valley Conference MVP and a second-team Associated Press All-American after averaging 24.5 points and 10.3 rebounds as a senior. The Cavaliers retired Smith’s No. 7 in 1979.
■ LOUISIANA TECH 73, NORTH TEXAS 71: DENTON — DaQuan Bracey scored 26 points, including a short jumper with a second to play, to give Louisiana Tech a 73-71 win over Conference USA leader North Texas.
Bracey also added a late free throw after the Mean Green, who won 12 of their last 13 and were 10-0 at home, threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds pass.
Bracey scored all 11 Bulldogs points in the last 2:02.
■ GEORGIA SOUTHERN 81, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 61: ARLINGTON — Quan Jackson matched his career high with 26 points as Georgia Southern easily beat Texas-Arlington.
Elijah McCadden had 15 points for Georgia Southern (17-12, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference). Simeon Carter added 12 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Crawley had 12 rebounds and Ike Smith had seven rebounds.
Jabari Narcis had 19 points for the Mavericks (13-16, 9-9). Brian Warren added 13 points. Sam Griffin had 11 points.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks for the season.