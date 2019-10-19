■ Texas A&M 24, Mississippi 17: OXFORD, Miss. — Buddy Johnson returned a fumble for a 62-yard go-ahead touchdown, and Isaiah Spiller added a clinching 22-yard touchdown run late as Texas A&M rallied to defeat Mississippi 24-17 on Saturday night.
Trailing 14-10 midway in the third quarter, Jhamon Ausbon and Justin Madubuike sacked Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, jarring the ball free. Johnson scooped up the loose ball and raced untouched past the Ole Miss sideline to build a 17-14 lead.
Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) followed with a blocked field goal by Madubuike and the clinching 55-yard drive, capped by Spiller’s scoring run with 2:34 remaining. The second-half surge settled a game that featured five lead changes, three missed field goals and four turnovers.
Kellen Mond was 16 of 28 for 172 yards passing and added 76 yards rushing on 15 attempts for the Aggies. Braden Mann kept Ole Miss in poor field position with five punts for a 52.2 yard average, with a final fourth quarter kick of 55 yards that rolled out at the Ole Miss 1-yard line.
■ Abilene Christian 31, Stephen F. Austin 24, 2OT: ABILENE — Luke Anthony hit Kobe Clark with a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second overtime period to lift Abilene Christian to a 31-24 Southland Conference victory.
Stephen F. Austin’s Storm Ruiz kicked a 27-yard field goal with 27 seconds left in regulation to forge a 24-24 tie and force overtime but missed from the same distance in the first overtime period.
Blair Zepeda missed a 36-yard field goal attempt in the first overtime for the Wildcats (4-4, 3-3). After Clark’s touchdown reception,
Abilene Christian stopped the Lumberjacks on four downs to end the game.
Anthony completed 29 of 46 pass attempts for 236 yards and two scores. Josh Fink had 12 catches for 110 yards while Tracy James carried 25 times for 105.
■ Kansas State 24, TCU 17: MANHATTAN, Kan. — Skylar Thompson accounted for two touchdowns and sparked a late game-winning drive as Kansas State beat TCU for the Wildcats first win in over a month.
With eight minutes to play and the game tied 17-17, Thompson had a 61-yard run during an 11-play, 95-yard drive, capped by his 3-yard touchdown run with 2:45 to play. TCU drove to the Kansas State 37 on the ensuing series, but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-11.
Thompson threw for 172 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Nick Lenners in the first quarter.
The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) finished with only 266 yards of offense and was stifled most of the game. One of their scores came off a blocked punt in the first quarter.
■ Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 24: LUBBOCK — Brock Purdy threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, freshman Breece Hall ran 75 yards for the first of his two scores and Iowa State took a big lead early in a 34-24 victory against Texas Tech.
Purdy had 277 yards and all three of his scoring tosses for a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter, with two TDs to tight end Charlie Kolar, as the Cyclones (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) won their third straight game since losing at Baylor in their only other scheduled trip to Texas.
The Red Raiders (3-4, 1-3) extended their longest losing streak in the series with Iowa State to four, dropping their second in a row this season since beating Oklahoma State for the best victory so far under first-year coach Matt Wells.
■ Houston 24, UConn 17: EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Houston freshman Logan Holgorsen threw for 123 yards and a touchdown in his first start and the Cougars held off UConn.
Holgorsen, the son of coach Dana Holgorsen, had just 37 yards passing before finding Jeremy Singleton wide open down the left sideline for 58-yards and a third-quarter touchdown that put the Cougars ahead for good.
Houston (3-4, 1-2 American) stretched the lead with a late 13-play touchdown drive that ended with a 2-yard run from Bryson Smith.
UConn freshman Jack Zergiotis, who threw for 270 yards, hit Art Tompkins for a 7-yard touchdown with 1:40 left, but the Huskies failed to nab the on-side kick.
Kevin Mensah rushed for 93 yards for UConn (1-6, 0-4), which suffered its sixth straight loss, 22nd straight to a Bowl Subdivision team and 15th straight in the American Athletic Conference.
■ North Texas 33, Middle Tennessee 30: DENTON — Mason Fine led the game-winning drive capped by Ethan Mooney’s 22-yard field goal as time expired to lift North Texas over Middle Tennessee.
Middle Tennessee (2-5, 1-2 Conference USA) tied the game at 30-all with 28 seconds left. On the ensuing kickoff, Deion Hair-Griffin returned it 50 yards to get the Mean Green (3-4, 2-1) to the Middle Tennessee 44. Fine completed passes of 11 yards to Nic Smith and 28 yards to Jaelon Darden to set up Mooney at the 7.
Fine finished 33 of 45 for 375 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and ran for another touchdown.
Asher O’Hara passed for 136 yards and ran for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Raiders. Chase Cunningham replaced O’Hara in the fourth quarter and finished with 121 yards passing, a touchdown pass and a touchdown run.
■ ETBU 21, MCMURRY 19: MARSHALL — ETBU’s football team pulled out a narrow 21-19 win over McMurry. The Tigers are now 3-3 overall and 2-2 against American Southwest Conference opponents. McMurry is now 0-6 overall and 0-5.
ETBU finished the day with 430 yards offense, 265 of which came through the air and 165 on the ground. The Tigers had 23 first downs. Brian Baca went 17-of-32 for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Jeremiah Robertson led the rushing attack with 129 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. Tariq Gray had five catches for 57 yards. Jalen Blanton caught four passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.
Davion Carter had three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.
■ Sam Houston State 17, Nicholls 0: HUNTSVILLE — Ryan Humphries threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Ife Adeyi and Sam Houston State forced a pair of turnovers, all in the second half, as Sam Houston State beat Nicholls.
Sam Houston State (5-3, 4-1 Southland Conference) rebounded from last week’s 20-17 home loss to Lamar, holding FCS ninth-ranked Nicholls (4-3, 3-1) to 271 yards of offense. The victory marked the Bearkats’ seventh straight win at home against a top 10-ranked team.
Sam Houston State’s Ke’Shon Murray intercepted Chase Fourcade’s pass near midfield, and Humphries connected with Adeyi for a score on the next play with 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Danzell Sims recovered a fumble late in the game for the Bearkats.