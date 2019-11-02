■ Southeastern Louisiana 47, Stephen F. Austin 30: HAMMOND, La. — Cole Kelley threw for a touchdown and ran for two more scores as Southeastern Louisiana moved ahead early and led all the way to beat Stephen F. Austin 47-30 on Saturday night.
Kelley, who took over for starting quarterback Chason Virgil, had 77 yards passing and 46 yards rushing for the Lions (5-3, 4-2 Southland Conference). Virgil threw for 122 yards and a score.
Kelley ran for a touchdown late in the first quarter, but the 2-point conversion run failed, leaving it at 6-0. Following the kickoff, Xavier Lewis intercepted Trae Self and returned it 15 yards, setting up an 8-yard touchdown run by Ed Magee four plays later.
Kelley followed an SFA touchdown with his second scoring run, but the point after was blocked and the Lions led 19-7. The Lumberjacks (1-8, 1-5) tacked on a field goal before the break to make it 19-10 at halftime.
Stephen F. Austin closed to 19-17 early in the third but would not get closer as the Lions scored four more touchdowns in the second half, including on a 65-yard interception return by Ferlando Jordan.
Self had 332 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Lumberjacks.
■ North Texas 52, UTEP 26: DENTON — Mason Fine threw a career-high seven touchdown passes to lead North Texas to a 52-26 victory over UTEP.
Fine scored on three of his first four completions, finished 24-of-39 passing for 332 yards and surpassed 12,000 yards in his career. Fine threw three scores to Jaelon Darden, a pair to Deonte Simpson and a 48-yarder to Jyaire Shorter. Darden and Michael Lawrence each caught six passes, and Lawrence led with 87 yards receiving. Tre Siggers ran for 85 yards on 22 carries.
North Texas (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA) scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 33-yard TD pass from Fine to Simpson as the Mean Green built a 38-14 halftime lead.
Treyvon Hughes’s 42-yard touchdown run pulled UTEP (1-7, 0-5) to 38-20 late in the third quarter. Hughes finished with 97 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Duron Lowe scored on a 100-yard kickoff return in the second quarter for the Miners.
■ UCF 44, Houston 29: ORLANDO, Fla. — Dillon Gabriel passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Tre Nixon, and ran for a score as Central Florida dominated the second half and beat Houston.
Houston jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Mulbah Car’s 37-yard TD run and a 45-yard field goal by Dalton Witherspoon. Gabriel hit Marlon Williams for a 6-yard score and, after Car scored on a 2-yard run, added a 32-yard scoring strike to Nixon to pull UCF (7-2, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) with 17-14 after one quarter.
Gabriel scored on a 22-yard run midway through the second quarter to put the Knights up 21-17, but Witherspoon kicked two field goals in the final 4 minutes and Houston (3-6, 1-4) took a 23-21 lead into halftime.
Gabriel hit 21 of 30 passes without an interception for the Knights. Nixon had six receptions for 123 yards.
Clayton Tune completed 18 of 30 passes for 179 yards with one TD and one INT for the Cougars. Mar carried 26 times for 132 yards and two scores.
■ ETBU 49, SOUTHWESTERN 23: GEORGETOWN — Outscoring the Southwestern University, 35-7, in the second half, the ETBU football team cruised to a 49-23 victory for its third straight win of the season and fifth overall on Saturday.
ETBU is now 5-3 overall and 5-2 in the American Southwest Conference.
Brian Baca became the all-time leader at ETBU for passing touchdowns with 63. Completing all but six passes on 19 attempts, Baca threw for 212 yards and one touchdown pass. Justin Ward (110 yards, one touchdown) and Jeremiah Robertson (114 yards, two touchdowns) each posted 100-yard rushing games while Davion Carter led all receivers with four receptions for 88 yards. Defensively, Justice Henson recorded 10 tackles while KJ Kelley recorded three interceptions. Special Teams also played a big factor as Keshoyn Alexander returned two kickoffs for 107 yards, including a 90-yard return for a touchdown.
■ Marshall 20, Rice 7: HOUSTON — Isaiah Green threw for 269 yards and a score and Marshall rolled to 20-7 victory over winless Rice.
Brenden Knox ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and Justin Rohrwasser kicked two field goals for the Thundering Herd (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA).
Rohrwasser had his first field goal attempt blocked but made good on his second from 22 yards. Rice scored its only touchdown of the game and Knox answered for the Herd with a touchdown run to make it 10-7 with 9:33 left in the half. Green threw a 19-yard strike to Talik Keaton to give Marshall a 17-7 advantage at halftime.
Rohrwasser booted a 49-yard field goal late in the third quarter to cap the scoring as Marshall held the Rice offense to just 52 yards for the rest of the game.
JoVoni Johnson had 97 yards and a touchdown passing for the Owls (0-9, 0-5).
■ Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Texas State 3: LAFAYETTE, La. — Elijah Mitchell ran 13 times for 126 yards and a touchdown and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State.
Raymond Calais added 21 carries for 83 yards for the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference).
Mitchell opened the scoring with a 39-yard carry with 6:28 left in the second quarter. The Bobcats (2-6, 1-3) scored their only points on Joshua Rowland’s 33-yard field goal with 1:44 left in the half to cut the deficit to 7-3. Stevie Artigue answered with a 46-yarder for Louisiana-Lafayette as time expired in the first half.
Chris Smith scored on a 24-yard run in between the two touchdown passes Levi Lewis threw to Nick Ralston and Calais in the third quarter. Lewis finished 13 of 21 for 183 yards and ran seven times for 40 yards.
Tyler Vitt was 24 of 34 for 206 yards and two interceptions for Texas State.
■ Central Arkansas 45, Lamar 17: BEAUMONT — Breylin Smith threw for a career-best 434 yards and four touchdowns as Central Arkansas walked over Lamar in Southland Conference action.
Smith was 30-for-37 passing with no interceptions as Central Arkansas scored on its second, third and fourth possession of the game to go ahead 21-0 in the first quarter. Smith had 325 yards passing with three scores in the first two quarters.
The Bears went into the break leading 31-10 and were ahead 45-10 at the end of the third after Smith plunged in from the 1 and Tyler Hudson gathered in a 16-yard scoring strike from Smith.
Central Arkansas (7-2, 5-1) remains atop the conference standings with Sam Houston State and Incarnate Word tied for second.