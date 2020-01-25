■ SFA 70, LAMAR 62: BEAUMONT — John Comeaux had 18 points as Stephen F. Austin topped Lamar 70-62 on Saturday.
Kevon Harris had 15 points, six assists and five steals for Stephen F. Austin (17-3, 8-1 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Roti Ware added 12 points. Gavin Kensmil had nine rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers.
Davion Buster had 17 points for the Cardinals (10-11, 4-6). He also had nine turnovers but only one assist. V.J. Holmes added 12 points. Avery Sullivan had 12 points.
Stephen F. Austin faces Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday. Lamar faces McNeese State on the road next Saturday.
■ OKLAHOMA STATE 73, TEXAS A&M 62: COLLEGE STATION — Isaac Likekele scored 13 points and Oklahoma State defeated Texas A&M in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Cowboys snapped a six-game losing streak, with those setbacks all coming to Big 12 opponents.
The Cowboys (10-9) led 34-26 at halftime, in boosting their lead over the Aggies (9-9) right before the break thanks to a dunk and jump shot, both by Likekele, over the final 46 seconds.
The Cowboys shot 55% from the field (27-of-49), compared to 39% by the Aggies (23-of-59). OSU also shot 42% from the 3-point line (8-of-19), including 50% in the second half (3-of-6). The Cowboys’ reserves outscored their A&M counterparts 39-23 in providing plenty of help off a deep bench.
Three players scored 11 points each to lead the Aggies: Emanuel Miller, Josh Nebo and Quenton Jackson. Thomas Dziagwa and Jonathan Laurent (12 points each) and Lindy Waters III and Yor Anei (11 points each) also scored in double digits for the Cowboys in a well-rounded offensive effort.
■ LSU 69, TEXAS 67: AUSTIN — Trendon Watford scored 22 points and LSU survived a furious second-half rally by Texas to earn a 69-67 win, the eighth in a row for the surging Tigers.
Watford’s tough layup put the Tigers up 62-60 before Skylar Mays made two free throws with 49 seconds left. Watford made two more with 16 seconds to play to all but seal the victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Texas (12-7), which had lost by 38 at West Virginia on Monday night, trailed by 16 early in the second half, then mounted a desperate comeback to take the lead 60-58 on a basket by Jericho Sims with just over four minutes left. The Longhorns changed the game when they switched to a high-pressure, full-court defense that forced a rash of turnovers and smothered LSU shooters.
Andrew Jones, who returned full time this season Wafter missing most of the last two seasons after being diagnosed with leukemia, scored 20 points for the Longhorns. He had 12 in the second-half burst that snatched the lead, but also had a key turnover that allowed LSU (15-4) to tie it at 60-all.
■ ARKANSAS 78, TCU 67: FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mason Jones scored 20 points and Desi Sills added 18 to lead Arkansas to a 78-67 win over TCU in a Big 12/SEC Challenge game.
The Razorbacks (15-4) led for the final 35 minutes of the game, though TCU didn’t trail by double digits until late in the second half. Sills’ 11 points in the first half helped open the lead and Jones, the team’s leading scorer on the season, had all but one of his 20 in the second half to help keep it.
TCU (13-6) committed 13 turnovers in the first half, leading to nine Arkansas points and a 33-29 lead for the Razorbacks at halftime. Arkansas also stifled the Horned Frogs’ leading scorer Desmond Bane, who averaged 17.2 points entering Saturday, by limiting him to just eight points.
Arkansas made 6 of 9 from 3-point range despite missing Isaiah Joe, who ranked ninth in the nation in 3-point field goals (67), with knee inflammation.
The Horned Frogs were led by Kevin Samuel, who scored 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed 18 rebounds. The rest of the TCU roster shot just 15 of 38 for 39%.
■ UTSA 90, RICE 88: HOUSTON — Erik Czumbel made a layup with two seconds left to lead UTSA to a 90-88 win over Rice. The Owls were unable to get off a shot on their subsequent possession.
Jhivvan Jackson scored 25 points to lead the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace added 24 points.
Erik Czumbel had 11 points for UTSA (10-11, 4-4 Conference USA), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Byron Frohnen added eight rebounds.
Ako Adams scored a season-high 21 points for the Owls (9-13, 1-8), who have now lost five games in a row. Josh Parrish added 17 points and six assists. Quincy Olivari had 12 points.
UTSA matches up against UAB at home on Thursday. Rice takes on North Texas at home next Saturday.
■ TEXAS-ARLINGTON 64, TEXAS STATE 62: SAN MARCOS — David Azore registered 19 points and six rebounds as Texas-Arlington narrowly defeated Texas State.
Radshad Davis had 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas-Arlington (9-12, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference).
Texas State totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Nijal Pearson had 26 points for the Bobcats (12-9, 5-5), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Isiah Small added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Texas-Arlington plays Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Thursday. Texas State plays Louisiana-Monroe at home on Thursday.
■ ABILENE CHRISTIAN 70, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 69, OT: CONWAY, Ark. — Payten Ricks knocked down three clutch free throws with a second left to force overtime, then scored the game-winning basket on a driving layup with four seconds remaining to lift Abilene Christian to a 70-69 win over Central Arkansas.
Aaron Weidenaar’s free throw with :11 left in regulation gave the Bears a 62-59 advantage, but Ricks drew a foul from Eddy Kayouloud in the backcourt on a last-second 3-point attempt and made all three shots to knot the game at 62-62.
The Wildcats led by four after Reggie Miller’s free throw with 1:50 to in OT, but Kayouloud scored at the basket and Weidenaar hit a 3 with :11 left to take a 69-68 lead before Ricks drove for the game-winner.
Ricks finished with 24 points and four steals for Abilene Christian (11-8, 6-2 Southland Conference). Coryon Mason added 14 points and Joe Pleasant contributed 11 points and three assists.
Rylan Bergersen scored 16 points to lead Central Arkansas (5-15, 4-5). Weidenaar added 14 points, Deandre Jones had 12 and Kayouloud 11.
■ NEW MEXICO STATE 67, TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY 62: EDINBURG — Ivan Aurrecoechea scored 19 points and New Mexico State extended its win streak to nine games, beating Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Johnny McCants added 12 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State (15-6, 6-0 Western Athletic Conference).