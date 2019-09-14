■ TCU 34, Purdue 13: WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Darius Anderson paced a powerful rushing attack with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to help TCU beat Purdue 34-13 on Saturday night.
Sewo Olonilua chipped in with 106 yards rushing and a score for the Horned Frogs.
The Horned Frogs piled up 160 rushing yards on 28 attempts in the opening half compared to minus-1 on 12 attempts for the Boilermakers. Purdue finished with 23 rushing yards on 25 carries.
After the teams traded field goals, Anderson scored on a 32-yard run to put TCU ahead 10-3 with 1:14 left in the first quarter and the Boilermakers trailed the rest of the way.
Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer completed 13 of 29 passes for 181 yards with two interceptions for Purdue (1-2). Plummer started in place of Elijah Sindelar, who was sidelined with concussion. Sindelar led the FBS with 932 yards passing after two games.
J.D. Dellinger hit a career-long 53-yard field goal before Jonathan Song’s 40-yard field goal pushed the Horned Frogs’ lead to 13-6 with 1:09 left in the first half. Max Duggan found a wide-open Al’Dontre Davis for a 22-yard touchdown and Olonilua’s 1-yard TD run made it 27-6 in third quarter before Anderson’s 8-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 34-6 in the fourth quarter.
Plummer connected with Amad Anderson Jr. for a 54-yard touchdown with 3:40 left.
■ SMU 47, Texas State 17: DALLAS — Shane Buechele threw for two touchdowns and TJ McDaniel rushed for 159 yards and three scores as SMU sprinted to a 47-17 victory over Texas State.
The Mustangs started the season 3-0 for the first time since 1984. The Ponies opened this year with wins over Arkansas State, 37-30, and North Texas, 49-27. They will face TCU in Fort Worth next week.
Buechele was 14-of-18 passing for 219 yards but also had two interceptions. McDaniel had just eight carries with his longest being 48 yards. Xavier Jones added 108 yards and one score on 20 carries.
The Mustangs took the opening kickoff and drove 74 yards for the score when Buechele hit James Proche from the 4. They added a field goal and another touchdown to go up 13-0 at the half. Jones and McDaniel had a TD apiece in the third to go ahead 27-3 before the Bobcats would cross the goal line.
SMU amassed 639 yards while limiting the Bobcats to 241 total yards.
Gresch Jensen threw for 285 yards and one score for Texas State (0-3).
■ California 23, North Texas 17: BERKELEY, Calif. — Chase Garbers passed for one touchdown after using his legs to get California’s offense going, Greg Thomas kicked three field goals and the Golden Bears beat the University of North Texas.
Christopher Brown Jr. ran for 47 yards and a touchdown while Cal’s defense had six sacks and forced two turnovers. The Bears are 3-0 for the third time in three years under coach Justin Wilcox.
North Texas quarterback Mason Fine completed 21 of 40 attempts for 210 yards and two touchdowns to surpass the 10,000-yard mark for his career but the Mean Green (1-2) fell behind big for the second straight week and couldn’t recover.
■ Army 31, Texas-San Antonio 13: SAN ANTONIO — Army bounced back from an emotional loss to roll past Texas-San Antonio.
The Black Knights’ triple-option offense continued to confound after nearly upsetting then seventh-ranked Michigan on Sept. 7 before falling 24-21 in double overtime in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Army coach Jeff Monken made a last-minute switch at quarterback against UTSA, starting Jabari Laws in place of Kevin Hokins Jr. The Black Knights had their most prolific output of the season.
Army (2-1) generated season-highs in total yards with 358 and rushing yards with 340 against UTSA (1-2).
■ Houston Baptist 53, South Dakota 52: VERMILLION, S.D. — Dreshawn Minnieweather bulled his way into the end zone from the 1 and Ben Ratzlaff passed to Coleman Robinson for a two-point conversion in the final minutes to give Houston Baptist a 53-52 win over South Dakota as the Huskies snapped a 19-game losing streak against FCS teams.
Minnieweather scored with 1:14 remaining in the game, leaving South Dakota’s Austin Simmons plenty of time, but Tra Fluellen intercepted to end the threat and seal the win for HBU, which has won two straight for the first time since 2016.
Bailey Zappe threw a career-best five touchdowns and 513 yards for Houston Baptist (2-1). Ratzlaff, who threw the winning toss to Robinson, finished with 155 yards receiving.
Simmons threw for a career-best and school record 537 yards on 48-of-65 passing with four touchdowns as the teams racked up a combined 1,238 yards and 105 points.
From Wire Reports