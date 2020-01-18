■ SOUTH CAROLINA 81, TEXAS A&M 67: COLLEGE STATION — Jair Bolden scored 19 points and South Carolina defeated Texas A&M 81-67 on Saturday afternoon.
The Gamecocks made 16-of-30 of their 3-point attempts (53.3%), in keeping the Aggies at arms’ length for most of the second part of the second half. The Aggies, one of the nation’s worst 3-point shooting teams, finished 3-of-14 from 3-point range (21.4%), in failing to keep up with South Carolina down the stretch.
The Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 SEC) led 39-33 at halftime thanks to 10 points each from Justin Minaya and Bolden over the first 20 minutes. The Aggies (8-8, 2-3) briefly grabbed a lead at 49-48 nearly midway through the second half before the Gamecocks reclaimed the lead for good, primarily thanks to the long shot (10 of 18 from the 3-point line in the second half).
Minaya added 18 points and Jermaine Couisnard chipped in 17 for the Gamecocks, and South Carolina also held a 38-27 rebounding edge.
■ SFA 80, INCARNATE WORD 56: NACOGDOCHES — Cameron Johnson had 19 points off the bench to lead Stephen F. Austin to an 80-56 win over Incarnate Word.
Kevon Harris had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (15-3, 6-1 Southland Conference). Oddyst Walker added 12 points. Gavin Kensmil had 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
Drew Lutz had 16 points and six assists for the Cardinals (4-13, 1-5). Keaston Willis added 12 points. Vincent Miszkiewicz had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Stephen F. Austin takes on Northwestern State on the road on Wednesday. Incarnate Word takes on Lamar at home on Wednesday.
■ NORTH TEXAS 51, LOUISIANA TECH 50: RUSTON, La. — Javion Hamlet hit a floater in the lane as time expired and North Texas defeated Louisiana Tech for the Mean Green’s first win in Ruston since 1952.
The Bulldogs took a 50-49 lead on Amorie Archibald’s layup with five seconds left. He was fouled on the play but missed the free throw. Louisiana Tech then committed two fouls in the backcourt to disrupt the Mean Green.
After the second foul, Hamlet went from deep in the backcourt to just inside the foul line where he left his feet and lofted the ball over the defender just as time expired. The ball then swished through the net.
North Texas led by as many as 13 in the first half and was up 33-24 at the break. Amorie Archibald had a 9-0 run by making 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to get the Bulldogs back into the game. They tied the game before the midpoint and neither team led by more than three the rest of the way.
■ OKLAHOMA 83, TCU 63: NORMAN, Okla. — Brady Manek scored a career-high 31 points to lead Oklahoma to an 83-63 win over TCU.
Coming off a disappointing shooting performance in a loss to Kansas on Tuesday, Manek came out firing against the Horned Frogs. He scored 15 of his points in the first half, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final 3:02 before the break to help the Sooners extend their lead from five to 12 in the closing minutes of the half.
Manek started off the second half hot as well as his pair of early 3-pointers helped the Sooners all but put the game away.
His two free throws in the final minute not only gave him the career high, topping his 29 points earlier this season against Texas-Rio Grande Valley, but gave him more than 1,000 points in his career.
■ SOUTHERN MISS 81, RICE 68: HATTIESBURD, Miss. — Jay Malone hit six of 10 3-pointers to score a career-high 27 points and made seven assists and Southern Miss ended a five-game skid with its first Conference USA win of the season, 81-68, over Rice.
Tyler Stevenson scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-14, 1-5). Leonard Harper-Baker scored 12 points with seven rebounds and four assists and Ladavius Draine had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Trey Murphy III scored 19 points off the bench and Josh Parrish added 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting for the Owls (9-10, 1-5), who shot 37% from the floor (22 of 60). Drew Peterson had eight rebounds.
Southern Miss matches up against UAB on the road on Thursday. Rice faces North Texas on the road on Monday.
■ TEXAS-ARLINGTON 78, LOUISIANA-MONROE 58: MONROE, La. — Radshad Davis had career highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds, Brian Warren scored 19 and Texas-Arlington rolled to a 78-58 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.
Davis notched his second double-double of the season and his career for the Mavericks (8-12, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore added 13 points, while Jordan Phillips scored 10.
UT Arlington shot just 41% from the floor, 23% from distance (5 of 22) but made 27 of 32 free throws (84%).
