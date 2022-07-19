In this image from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, a gunman carrying an AR-15 style rifle enters and walks down a hallway at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24. The Uvalde school shooter gave so many signals that he was violent and unstable that he was nicknamed “school shooter” by teenagers who knew him, according to a Texas lawmakers’ report released Sunday.