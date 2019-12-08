wire reports
Baylor and Georgia will attempt to bounce back from losses in their respective conference championship games when they face each other in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in New Orleans.
Both teams watched their hopes for reaching the College Football Playoff end Saturday. Baylor fell 30-23 in overtime to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game, while Georgia lost the Southeastern Conference championship game 37-10 to LSU.
Georgia is trying to avoid a repeat of last year’s hangover effect. Georgia followed up its 35-28 SEC championship game loss to Alabama last year by falling 28-21 to 12 ½-point underdog Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
Baylor’s Sugar Bowl berth continues the program’s remarkable resurgence under coach Matt Rhule. Baylor went 1-11 the year before Rhule’s arrival and is the first Power Five team to win 11 games within two seasons of losing 11.
Texas in the Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are returning to the Valero Alamo Bowl for the first time since 2013, set to clash with the Utah Utes at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Alamodome.
The Alamo Bowl held the No. 1 selection of teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12 after the New Year’s Six bowl participants were announced Sunday.
Media projections for the Alamo Bowl’s Big 12 selection varied widely.
Oklahoma earned the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff by taking down Baylor 30-23 in overtime at Saturday’s Big 12 championship game in Arlington. The loss kept Baylor at No. 7 in the CFP rankings, earning the Big 12’s berth in the Sugar Bowl to face Georgia.
That left the Alamo Bowl to choose between four teams with 5-4 league records sitting on the fringe of the national top 25: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas and Iowa State.
Of the four, Texas (7-5) had gone the longest since its most recent Alamo Bowl appearance, making the trip in December 2013. Iowa State played in last year’s game, Oklahoma State visited in December 2016, and Kansas State played in January 2015.
Texas’ selection comes a week after coach Tom Herman announced the Longhorns would be searching for new coordinators on offense and defense.
SMU in Boca Raton Bowl
SMU is getting a bowl trip to Florida after its first 10-win season in 35 years in what will be a true road game.
The Mustangs are playing the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 against Conference USA champion Florida Atlantic in the Owls’ home stadium.
“I don’t think any of us will care too much about that. That’s certainly not going to affect the way we prepare,” SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. “Sometimes that’s the way things go when it comes to bowl games. It’s a little bit unusual, but it’s not going to have an impact on us.”
Texas A&M will face Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27. 30.