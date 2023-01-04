In much the same way interior decorators use textured fabrics, wood, and metals to create an aesthetic, harmonious room, a garden can be planned and planted to give a similar feel to a landscape.
Texture in the garden is achieved using the structure of leaves in the planting, such as fine, thick, wide, thin, or glossy, as well as the shape and composition of their blooms compared to the plants around them. Mixing different shapes, sizes, and textures of the leaves creates interest that draws the eye continuously across the whole garden.
Additionally, incorporating a focal point, such as a sculpture, trellis, or a plant with unique foliage, attracts attention and enhances the textured feel of the garden. Curved paths or straight walkways also contribute to the flow of the landscape.
Using variegated plants helps define and accent the color and character of the design. Plants should complement each other to create unity and balance. Transitions from one type of plant to another should be gradual and natural.
The garden should reflectthe style of the house it surrounds. For example, a Modern house could be accented by metal or geometric planters with gravel paths and plantings of ferns, palms, clusters of grasses, low ground covers, andginkgo trees. With Traditional style homes, you might expect to see roses, hydrangeas, hollies, boxwoods, ivy, and magnolias.
One of the best places to see a multitude of textural plantings is in the IDEA Garden at the Tyler Rose Garden Complex. IDEA stands for “Innovate, Demonstrate, Educate, and Apply” – which is the goal for the Smith County Master Gardeners who devotedly tend this garden. They strive to grow and show plants that not only do well in our unique East Texas climate, but also createa harmonious example of how texture can be used in any home garden. The IDEA Garden and its companion Shade and Heritage Gardens are open to the public during the same hours as the Tyler Rose Garden Center. Call (903) 531-1212 or check online for the most up to date schedules.