CHICAGO — A widespread failure in the United States to invest in public health has left local and state health departments struggling to respond to the coronavirus outbreak and ill-prepared to face the swelling crisis ahead.
Many health departments are suffering from budget and staffing cuts that date to the Great Recession and have never been fully restored. Nationwide, local and state health departments have lost nearly one-quarter of their workforce since 2008.
As the nation’s local and state public health officials confront a pandemic that has paralyzed much of the world, many of them are heading into a crisis without the resources they need. With the virus now consuming all attention, key functions have been put on hold.
On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, pledged up to $50 billion in aid and appeared to strike a deal with House Democrats to provide other assistance, offering some hope of an injection of resources that could provide temporary relief.
He had previously authorized an $8.3 billion supplemental package for coronavirus issues; state and local health agencies will receive $950 million under the law.
“It’s definitely going to help,” said John Auerbach, president and chief executive of Trust for America’s Health, who suggested that some states could use the funds to attempt to quickly hire more epidemiologists or increase laboratory capacity.
Still, the money comes as local health workers already are fully engulfed in the immediate crisis. And Auerbach said that the money, which must be spent on coronavirus-related actions, will not solve long-term problems many agencies face.
A study by Trust for America’s Health, a nonprofit public health advocacy group in Washington, found in 2019 that “chronic underfunding has presented a consistent obstacle” to the nation’s public health systems. On the federal level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s main public health agency, has seen its budget fall 10% over the last decade, adjusting for inflation.
The federal Public Health Emergency Preparedness program, which helps state and local health departments prepare for and respond to emergencies, including outbreaks of infectious diseases, has also seen funding reductions, falling from $940 million in the 2002 fiscal year to $617 million in the 2019 fiscal year, according to statistics compiled by Trust for America’s Health.