FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, moderator Chris Wallace guides the discussion during the presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas. All eyes are on Fox's Chris Wallace as he prepares to moderate the first presidential debate. Wallace is the only journalist moderating one of the four debates this fall who has been there before: he was the onstage referee for the third meeting between President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. (Joe Raedle/Pool via AP, File)