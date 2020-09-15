Team Points Record Last Week

1. Carthage (14) 224 1-0 1

2. Gilmer (1) 209 3-0 2

3. Pleasant Grove 197 2-1 3

4. Lindale 177 2-1 5

5. Chapel Hill 145 3-0 8

6. Daingerfield 114 2-1 9

7. Malakoff 105 1-2 4

8. Henderson 104 1-1 7

9. Kilgore 100 2-1 11

10. Tatum 85 2-0 10

11. San Augustine 69 1-0 12

12. Gladewater 65 1-2 6

13. Center 34 2-1 NR

14. Waskom 28 2-0 15

T15. Rains 24 3-0 NR

T15. Elysian Fields 24 2-0 NR

Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 23; Van 21; Harmony 13; Mineola 11; Athens 8; Timpson 6; Paul Pewitt 5; Rusk 3; Sabine 3; Grapeland 2; Huntington 1.

 