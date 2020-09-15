Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (14) 224 1-0 1
2. Gilmer (1) 209 3-0 2
3. Pleasant Grove 197 2-1 3
4. Lindale 177 2-1 5
5. Chapel Hill 145 3-0 8
6. Daingerfield 114 2-1 9
7. Malakoff 105 1-2 4
8. Henderson 104 1-1 7
9. Kilgore 100 2-1 11
10. Tatum 85 2-0 10
11. San Augustine 69 1-0 12
12. Gladewater 65 1-2 6
13. Center 34 2-1 NR
14. Waskom 28 2-0 15
T15. Rains 24 3-0 NR
T15. Elysian Fields 24 2-0 NR
Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 23; Van 21; Harmony 13; Mineola 11; Athens 8; Timpson 6; Paul Pewitt 5; Rusk 3; Sabine 3; Grapeland 2; Huntington 1.