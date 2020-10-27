Longview (4-1, 1-0)
vs. Wylie East (1-2, 0-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m., Wylie Stadium
Longview: DL Joe Jones (3 TFL) ... DL Trevor Tamplin (28 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks) ... DL Jahkamian Carr ... LB Laqualon Hale (37 tackles, 4 TFL) ... OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (6 TFL, sack, 3 FR) ... DB Tyree Hale (29 tackles, 3 INT) ... DB Shannon Jackson (33 tackles) ... RB Kaden Meredith (84 carries, 619 yards, 10 TDs) ... RB/FB Markevion Haynes (58 carries, 499 yards, 8 TDs) ... WR Jalen Hale (16 catches, 279 yards, 5 TDs) ... QB Jordan Allen (22-49-0, 310 yards, 3 TDs) ... QB Landyn Grant (15-28-2, 337 yards, 3 TDs) ... OL De’Qualin Vaughn ... OL Tavion Sterling ... P/K Spencer Powell
Wylie East: DL Anthony James (6-5, 220) ... DL William Schulmeisterat (6-4, 265) ... DL Reggie Brooks (6-3, 290) ... CB Cade Dorethy ... FS Maddox Fraley ... OL Javan Lopez ... OL Zane Brown ... QB Terrell Washington Jr. (12-30-4, 129 yards, TD; 31 carries, 245 yards, 2 TDs) ... RB Christian Johnson (66 carries, 403 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Darren Quickley (3 catches, 63 yards, TD)
Quick hits: Wylie East had two non-district games canceled due to COVID-19 ... The Raiders ran for 220 yards out of 260 total rushing yards in a 45-7 loss to Sherman last week ... Sherman finished with 535 yards of offense – 196 through the air and 339 on the ground ... Longview has rushed for 1,263 yards and passed for 655 this season. Allen has started four games at QB ... The Lobos allow an average of 261.4 yards per game – 155.2 passing and 106.2 rushing ... Raider DL James, a sophomore, has 10 offers, including Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia and LSU ... Lobo head coach John King praised the ground game and ensuing ball control game of East behind a sizeable offensive line ... This is the first meeting between the two programs
Up next: Highland Park at Longview; Wylie East at McKinney North
Dallas Skyline (2-1, 1-0) VS. Tyler Legacy (2-2, 0-0)When/Where: 7:30 tonight, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Dallas Skyline: QB Jaylon Robinson … QB Darryl Richardson … RB Qualon Farrar … WR Quaydarius Davis
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (68 carries, 756 yards, 8 TDs) ... RB Bryson Donnell (45 carries, 343 yards, 4 TDs; 5 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (23 of 47, 302 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INT) ... WR LaDavion Butler (6 catches, 94 yards, 2 TDs)… OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … DL Garfield Lawrence ... DB Jakelyn Morgan (4 PBUs) ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears (33 tackles) ... LB Jack Janis (36 tackles) ... DB KJ Humber (2 INT)
Quick hits: Skyline opened District 10-6A play with a 27-14 win over Mesquite … Farrar is ranked as the No. 3 all-purpose back for the Class of 22 with offers from Tennessee, Houston, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois State and Utah State … Davis is a four-star recruit committed to USC. He had four catches for 173 yards and three touchdowns last week … Tyler ISD home games will be broadcast on KTPN (Suddenlink channel 9), as well as on channels 51.2 and 36.9 on over-the-air TV with antenna) and streamed online at KETK.com … The game will be on the radio on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon on the call … Legacy is favored by 21 points by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Up next: Dallas Skyline is off; Tyler Legacy at Rockwall
Nacogdoches (1-2, 0-1) vs. Pine Tree (3-0-1, 1-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Pirate Stadium, Longview
Nacogdoches: Reid Boyett (42 of 85, 649 yards, 7 TD, 1 Int; Kevon Page (8 catches, 181 yards, 3 TD) … D/marea Weaver (11 catches, 196 yards, 1 TD) … Ke’Mazjay Deckard (29 tackles, 2 sacks) … Dillion Williams (2 interceptions)
Pine Tree: OL Connor Carrell … OL Joseph Monk … OL Brode Hodges … OL Christian Webb … OL Cole Salazar … QB D.J. Freeman (36 of 56, 620 yards, 9 TD, 0 Int; 39 carries, 279 yards, 5 TD) … Tyler Sheffield (74 carries, 434 yards, 4 TD) … Ethan Morgan (28 carries, 177 yards) … Dallas Dixon (20 tackles) … Jeremiah Blinks (2 interceptions) … Hurcules Tarver (3 sacks) … Sam Williams (2 sacks) … Ryan Levingston (2 sacks)
Quick hits: Pine Tree can score with anyone, but the Pirates can also beat teams the old-fashioned way – playing solid defense and running the football to control the clock. It work against an explosive Marshall team last week in a 24-7 win.
Up next: Nacogdoches at Mount Pleasant; Jacksonville at Pine Tree
Marshall (2-2, 0-1) vs. Jacksonville (1-3, 1-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Marshall: QB Brent Burris (55 of 98, 964 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT) … RB Dominique Williams (67 carries, 334 yards, 4 TD; 8 catches, 198 yards, 1 TD) … WR Demarcus Williams (21 catches, 343 yards, 4 TD) … WR Hayden Kelehan (11 catches, 238 yards, 2 TD) … DL Michael Washington (1 fumble recovery TD) … DB Lyrik Rawls … DB Jaqavion Jackson … LB Terrell Davis
Jacksonville: QB Patrick Clater … WR Devin McCuin … RB Dominik Hinojosa … RB Malikhi Williams … LB Latrail Rivers … LB Bryson Tatum … DB Kasey Canady
Quick hits: Marshall had its 25-district-win streak snapped in a 24-7 loss at home to the Pine Tree Pirates and they’re looking to get a better taste in their mouths when they come to the Tomato Bowl to take on the Indians. Emotions have run high when these two teams have met and the team that can keep those emotions in check Is likely going to be the team that pulls out the win.
Up next: Texas High at Marshall; Jacksonville at Pine Tree
Hallsville (0-3, 0-1) vs. Texas High (4-0, 1-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Tiger Stadium, Texarkana
Hallsville: QB Tyler Lee (62 of 127, 800 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT; 19 carries, 112 yards, 2 TD) … RB Elijah Nicholson (33 carries, 222 yards, 2 TD) … Carter Rogas (22 carries, 86 yards, 2 TD; 24 catches, 345 yards, 3 TD) … WR Brayden Walker (16 catches, 302 yards, 3 TD)… LB Carson Trainor … DL Alex Peralta … DB Malik Marsh
Texas High: QB Brayson McHenry (48 of 73, 711 yards, 8 TD) … RB Braylon Stewart (79 carries, 604 yards, 8 TD) … WR Rian Cellars … WR Blake Rogers ... Clayton Smith
Quick hits: One team us undefeated while the other is in search of its first win. Expect those trends to continue at least another week as the Tigers are home and have the momentum on their side. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2017. Texas High moved to a different district for two seasons and are back with the Bobcats for at least two more years.
Up next: Whitehouse at Hallsville; Texas High at Marshall
Mount Pleasant (2-2, 0-1) vs. Whitehouse (4-0, 1-0)When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
Mount Pleasant: Anthony Jeffery … Ed Wilder … Ken’Travion Evans … Josh Gongora … Jaylen Williams … Keller Thompson
Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (71 of 103, 624 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT) … OL Garrett Feiden … LB Jack Clark … DL Marshall Johnson (22 tackles, 9 TFL) … WR Trevor Theiring (32 catches, 320 yards, 8 TD) … OL Jaylon Horton … DB Jaden Brandon … RB Matthew Gooden (76 carries, 376 yards, 3 TD) … LB Braiden Miller (34 tackles, 8 TFL) … LB/DB Erik Brody (22 tackles, 2 FF, 1 FR) … Kris Roberts (2 FR) … K Ben Harris … RB Mikevic Hall
Quick hits: Mount Pleasant has allowed an average of 38 points per game in its last two games after allowing a total of 13 points in the first two games of the season … Gooden rushed for a season-high 161 yards against Nacogdoches … Whitehouse is favored by 13 points by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Up next: Nacogdoches at Mount Pleasant; Whitehouse at Hallsville
Spring Hill (3-5, 0-3) vs. Pittsburg (1-6, 1-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Spring Hill: Jax Stovall (17 of 37, 182 yards, 3 TD, 0 Int) … Brennan Ferguson (50 of 107, 648 yards, 5 Td, 4 Int; 33 carries, 188 yards, 3 TD) … Devaunte Powers (113 carries, 533 yards, 6 TD) … Michael Marrs (29 carries ,160 yards; 32 tackles) … Dominic Alexander (14 catches, 160 yards) … Eric Morrow (144 catches, 170 yards, 3 TD) … Grayson Crews (9 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD) … Donavan Tennison (41 tackles) … Brody Barnhill (46 tackles) … Curtis Crowe (3 interceptions)
Pittsburg: Kemarian McCain (22 of 44, 334 yards, 6 TD, 2 Int; 44 carries, 163 yards, 3 TD) … K.J. Williams (82 carries, 357 yards; 10 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD) … Rickey Duffey (16 catches, 189 yards, 4 TD) … Ty Price (47 tackles) … Christian Bates (73 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries) … Terrell Williams (6 sacks) … Jamyrion White (5 sacks)
Quick hits: Two wins is probably enough to earn a playoff spot in this tough district, but having to forfeit two games due to COVID-19 protocols makes this a must-win game for Spring Hill.
Up next: North Lamar at Spring Hill; Pittsburg at Liberty-Eylau
Gilmer (7-1, 3-0) vs. North Lamar (0-6, 0-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, R.L. Maddox Stadium, Paris
Gilmer: Brandon Tennison (130 of 212, 2,210 yards, 24 TD, 11 Int; 77 carries, 398 yards, 6 TD) … Mason Hurt (13 of 25, 159 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int; 22 catches, 426 yards, 1 TD) … Davion Smith (56 carries, 409 yards, 6 TD) … Dylan Fluellen (22 catches, 426 yards, 1 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (28 catches, 470 yards, 4 TD;4 interceptions) … Matthew Burton (51 tackles, 11 sacks, 14 TFL) … Jett Jones (86 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 13 TFL) … Luke Watson (51 tackles, 4 sacks, 15 TFL)
North Lamar: Ethan Allison … Andy Kirk … Bryce Hollenshead
Quick hits: This one could get ugly quick. Gilmer has scored 59, 41 and 35 points in its last three outings. North Lamar hasn’t scored in its last four games
Up next: Pleasant Grove at Gilmer; North Lamar at Spring Hill
Kilgore (6-2, 4-0) vs. Athens (4-4, 0-4)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Bruce Field, Athens
Kilgore: Trayveon Epps (139 carries, 1,213 yards, 15 TD; 10 catches, 187 yards, 2 TD) … Dalton McElyea (96 of 146, 1,432 yards, 12 TD, 5 Int) … Brian Brown (12 catches, 249 yards, 1 TD; 70 tackles, 2 sacks) … Jermaine Roney (24 catches, 333 yards, 2 TD) … Cade Pippen (14 catches, 149 yards, 1 TD) … Donovan Adkins (20 catches, 372 yards, 5 TD; 29 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 PBU) … Davin Rider (62 tackles, 2 sacks) … Eli Caruthers (83 tackles, 3 sacks) … Chris Ervin (46 tackles) … Brantley Propes (3 sacks) … Dalton Smith (2 interceptions)
Athens: Tivon Arroyo (83 of 157, 1,130 yards, 9 TD, 9 Int; 73 carries, 424 yards, 6 TD) … Jecorey Roberts (67 carries, 252 yards, 3 TD) … Nathan Sims (75 carries, 715 yards, 11 TD) … Jarred Duff (26 catches, 409 yards, 2 TD) … Drew Horn (62 tackles)
Quick hits: Athens has dropped four in a row since a 4-0 start, but the Hornets have talent and Kilgore can’t get caught looking ahead to next week’s potential district title match against Lindale.
Up next: Lindale at Kilgore; Athens at Mabank
Mabank (3-5, 0-4) vs. Henderson (2-5, 1-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Lion Stadium Henderson
Mabank: Jordan Nguyen … Davontae Lowe … Dahltyn McKinley … Cody Chapman … Marcus Pruitt
Henderson: D’Cameron Walker (12 carries, 83 yards last week) … Ya’Corus Porter … Donovan Davis … Devin Phillips
Quick hits: Henderson likely needs to win this week and next week if the Lions hope to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015
Up next: Henderson at Chapel Hill; Athens at Mabank
Palestine (6-3, 4-1) vs. LindaleWhen/Where: 7:30 tonight, Eagle Stadium, Lindale
Palestine: QB De’myzjean Martin (18 of 39, 408 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT) … RB Jakaryon Conley (176 carries, 1,221 yards, 11 TD; 6 catches, 112 yards) … Shedrick Dudley (88 carries, 494 yards, 7 TD) … D’marius Session (66 tackles) … Elvin Calhoun (56 tackles, 8 sacks) … Daelen Williams … Tawalan Cook (5 catches, 218 yards, 4 TD) … Kemon Ross (67 tackles …Jermeny Walker (3 INT) … Daelan Williams (62 tackles, 7 sacks, 3 TFL)
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (177 carries, 1,345 yards, 20 TD; 13 catches, 113 yards, 2 TD) … DB Airik Williams (61 tackles, 6 INT; 1 return TD) … QB/P Sam Peterson (104 of 152, 1,375 yards, 19 TD, 5 INT; 37.0 punt average) … WR Jacob Seekford (32 catches, 509 yards, 6 TD) … DL/WR Jaymond Jackson (31 tackles, 4.5 sacks; 5 catches, 63 yards, 3 TD) … LB Jaret Allen (42 tackles, 9.5 sacks) ... K Landon Love (4-5 FG, long of 36) … DB D.J. Walton (35 tackles) … OL Luke Sandifer … Colton Widemon (58 tackles)
Quick hits: Both teams are riding four-game winning streaks — all against Mabank, Chapel Hill, Henderson and Athens … Jenkins and Conley were ranked No. 3 and 4 in East Texas in rushing yards entering last week’s action … Lindale is favored by 14 points by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Up next: Palestine is off; Lindale at Kilgore
Madisonville (3-5, 1-2) vs. Carthage (6-0, 3-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Madisonville: Konner Atkins … Patrick Brazzell … Armando Jaurez
Carthage: Kai Horton (83 of 118, 1,295 yards, 13 TD, 2 Int) … Mason Courtney (100 carries, 591 yards, 15 TD; 12 catches, 171 yards, 1 TD) … Nick Stewart (21 carries, 168 yards, 3 TD) … Montrel Hatten (18 catches, 275 yards, 3 TD) … Craig McKnew (20 catches, 332 yards, 1 Td) … Braeden Aade (14 catches, 223 yards, 2 TD) … Kip Lewis (65 tackles, 9 TFL, 10 QB pressures) … Camden Foster (48 tackles, 2 sacks) … Zay Woods (6 interceptions)
Quick hits: A surprisingly easy 51-7 win over Rusk last week allowed Carthage starters to sit out most of the second half. Madisonville lost by a touchdown to Rusk two weeks ago.
Up next: Carthage at Shepherd; Jasper at Madisonville
Tatum (5-1, 3-1) vs. White Oak (4-1, 3-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
Tatum: Kendric Malone (66 of 118, 1,085 yards, 11 TD, 6 Int; 52 carries, 256 yards, 5 TD) … Tylin Hollins (52 carries, 502 yards, 6 TD) … Daymien Smith (37 caries, 391 yards, 8 Td) … Kendall Williams (23 catches, 377 yards, 3 TD) … Ty Bridges (30 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Latrell Perry (30 tackles) … Trey Fite (38 tackles, 3 sacks)
White Oak: Dylan Creager (11 of 24, 218 yards, 2 TD, I int; 4 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD) … Cayson Siegley (36 of 76, 596 yards, 6 TD, 3 Int) … Jackson Frazier (104 carries, 436 yards, 5 TD) … Colton Cobb (11 catches, 247 yards, 2 TD; 72 tackles) … Dalton Morgan (5 catches, 132 yards, 3 TD) … Michael Stevens (10 catches, 141 yards; 70 tackles) … Sam Dusek (31 tackles) … Noah Carter (2 interceptions) … Rylan Fridell (2 interceptions)
Quick hits: The Eagles and Roughnecks are basically playing for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs behind Gladewater. Tatum fell to Gladewater by 21, and the Roughnecks lost to the Bears last week by 17. Call it even, so turnovers should settle this one.
Up next: Sabine at Tatum; White Oak at New Boston
Gladewater (7-2, 5-0) vs. Sabine (3-5, 1-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, James Bamburg Stadium, Liberty City
Gladewater: Tristan Holmes (77 of 138, 1,637 yards, 18 TD, 3 Int; 36 carries, 241 yards, 3 TD) … D.J. Allen (1 TD pass, 3 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD, 42 catches, 1,013 yards, 12 TD) … Eligia Carter (69 carries, 717 yards, 8 TD) … Malachi Gordon (92 carries, 478 yards, 5 TD) … Devin Walker (87 carries, 432 yards, 11 TD) … Kollin Lewis (25 catches, 420 yards, 5 TD) … Logan Bohanan (65 tackles) … Eli Kates (25 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks)
Sabine: Jace Burns (49 of 129, 797 yards, 8 TD, 6 Int, 124 carries, 562 yards, 6 TD) … Daylon Branham (69 carries, 315 yards, 5 TD; 87 tackles, 8 TFL)) … Caden Fortson (64 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions) … Carter Patterson (71 tackles) … Ty Francisco (104 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 PBU) … Asher Foster (78 tackles, 2 sacks)
Quick hits: Sabine has dropped three in a row and faces a tough climb in the final two weeks against a rolling Gladewater team tonight and an improved Tatum team next week. Gladewater, meanwhile, can lock up the league title with a win tonight.
Up next: Gladewater (open); Sabine at Tatum
New Boston (1-6, 0-4) vs. Jefferson (3-5, 1-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, W.F. Lockett Stadium, Jefferson
New Boston: Kyle Atkinson … Brian Reid … Cody Rutherford
Jefferson: QB Josh Thomas (100 of 180, 1,319 yards, 10 TD, 7 INT; 56 carries, 380 yards, 4 TD) … RB Malik Brasher (125 carries, 870 yards, 7 TD; 9 catches, 85 yards, 1 TD) … RB Josh Davis (21 carries, 137 yards) … WR Christian Shepard ( 30 catches, 399 yards, 6 TD) … WR Kentravious Dowden (9 catches, 122 yards, 1 TD) … LB Dameon Warren (77 tackles, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB hurries) … DB Zion Hopes (52 tackles, 2 INT, 5 PBU) … DL Jordan Friday (39 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB hurry)
Quick hits: The Bulldogs have won each of their last four meetings against the Lions dating back to 2016, including back-to-back shutouts of 63-0 and 62-0 in 2017 and 2018. Look for Jefferson to rebound from last week’s 59-7 loss to the Tatum Eagles.
Up next: White Oak at New Boston; Jefferson at Atlanta
Ore City (2-6, 0-5) vs. New Diana (0-8, 0-4)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Eagle Stadium, Diana
Ore City: Harlon Hall … Ryan Shastid … Allen Nigreville
New Diana: Jordan Weeks … Cohle Sherman … Hayden Thomas … Keylan Easley
Quick hits: Forget the records. A rivalry game between two teams located seven miles apart is usually entertaining. New Diana has won three in a row since Ore City notched a 41-39 win back in 2016. The Eagles won 42-38 a year ago.
Up next: Ore City (open); New Diana at Waskom
Prairiland (4-4, 1-3) vs. Paul Pewitt (4-3, 3-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Brahma Stadium, Omaha
Prairiland: Lincoln Smith … Brooks Morrison … Hayden Thomas
Paul Pewitt: Deiontray Hill (147 carries, 947 yards, 10 TD: 4 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD; 2 interceptions) … Kadrien Johnson (58 carries, 440 yards, 8 TD) … Hayden Green (50 carries, 209 yards, 5 TD; 7 completions, 4 TDs) … Kolby Kelley (32 carries, 181 yards) … Tanor Mines (58 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries) … Kendrell Webster (2 sacks)
Quick hits: Paul Pewitt’s district title hopes took a major hit last week with a loss to Daingerfield, so expect the Bulls to take the field in a bad mood against the Patriots tonight.
Up next: Hooks at Prairiland; Paul Pewitt at Redwater
Daingerfield (7-1, 4-0) vs. Hooks (4-4, 3-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Hornet Stadium, Hooks
Daingerfield: Zaylon Jeter (83 of 160, 1,572 yards, 15 TD, 5 Int; 68 carries, 444 yards, 4 TD) … Dee Lewis (44 carries, 333 yards, 6 TD; 7 catches, 178 yards, 3 TD; 78 tackles) … Jayden Wallace (74 tackles) … Martez Allen (33 carries, 342 yards, 4 TD; 10 catches, 144 yards) … Braxton Jimmerson (24 catches, 466 yards, 4 TD) … Coby Wright (23 catches, 444 yards, 4 TD) … Ismael Allen (73 tackles, 2 sacks, 9 TFL, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries) … J.T. Hayes (74 tackles, 3 sacks) … Jayson Barron (4 sacks)
Hooks: Benji Johnson … Dawson Adams … Tommy Rigsby
Quick hits: Two teams on pretty solid rolls square off tonight. Daingerfield has won six in a row by an average of 25.4 points. Hooks has won three out of four, with the lone loss being a 1-point setback to Paul Pewitt.
Up next: Chisum at Daingerfield; Hooks at Prairiland
Hughes Springs (4-2, 3-1) vs. Harleton (5-2, 2-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Wildcat Field, Harleton
Hughes Springs: RB Trevor Bolden (72 carries, 433 yards, 4 TD) … QB Tyson Daigle, (238 yards, 3 TD; 60 carries, 420 yards, 9 TD) … Trent Bolden … LynnQuaveous Biard.
Harleton: QB Grayson Hadnlin (36 of 71, 529 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT) … RB Taber Childs (88 carries, 582 yards, 10 TD; 7 catches, 125 yards, 2 TD) … RB Cole Ring (77 carries, 524 yards 3 TD) … Jojo Clark (12 catches, 185 yards … Carson Rabourn (1 INT) … DL Nolan Wisdom
Quick hits: After going 10-3 last year and three rounds deep into the playoffs last year in 2A, the Wildcats are hoping to make a deep playoff run in 3A and a win over Hughes Springs would go a long way but that will be anything but easy against the Mustangs who hope to finish district playwith a high seed.
Up next: Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs; Harleton at Queen City
Bullard (6-3, 2-1) vs. Mexia (3-4, 2-0)When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Blackcat Field, Mexia
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … Connor Carson … Riley Long … Luke Williams … John Engle … Peyton Ellis … Cooper Callaway … Cameron Baldwin … Bradly Brooks
Mexia: QB Le’marion Miller (22 of 47, 489 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 80 carries, 451 yards, 5 TD; 48 tackles, 4 TFL) … RB Jarrell Wiley (103 carries, 720 yards, 11 TD) … WR Trey Holdman (48 carries, 452 yards, 6 TD; 13 catches, 303 yards, 5 TD; 60 tackles, 2 INT, 2 FR)
Quick hits: Last week ended a three-game stretch for Bullard where it scored at least 34 points in every game ... Mexia is averaging 51.5 points per game in its two district games … Mexia is coached by Triston Abron, who led Paul Pewitt to the state championship game last season … Mexia is favored by 19 points by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Up next: Bullard is off; Mexia at Canton
Canton (3-4, 1-1) vs. Van (4-4, 1-1)When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Van Memorial Stadium, Van
Canton: RB/DB Chris Cade … WR/DB Braden Hawkins … FB/LB Kale Shaw … OL/DL Jake Brock … WR/DB JaBraylon Pickens … LB Kameron Taylor … QB/DB Jason Brisbois … WR/DB Chanston Prox … WR/DB Grant Yudizky … OL Creede Herchman
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (41 catches, 432 yards, 6 TD; 116 carries, 647 yards, 16 TD) … QB Grant Lloyd (33 of 68, 344 yards, 2 TD) … DB Manny Moore (56 tackles) … RB Zion Dunn (66 carries, 247 yards) … WR Luka Koshev (29 catches, 461 yards, 4 TD) … WR Brayden Bradshaw (30 catches, 327 yards, 2 TD) … LB Beau Barton (56 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 sacks) … Garrett Florey (83 tackles, 5 TFL) … LB Mauricio Herrera (84 tackles, 3 FF)
Quick hits: Neither team has won consecutive games this season, and both teams are coming off of wins last week … Canton is holding opponents to 8.7 points per game in its wins. Van is holding opponents to 10.3 points per game in its wins … Shaw had 23 tackles in last week’s win over Brownsboro to earn Tyler Morning Telegraph Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Up next: Mexia at Canton; Van at Brownsboro
Rains (5-3, 2-3) vs. Mineola (7-1, 4-1)When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Meredith Memorial Stadium, Mineola
Rains: QB Luke Sheppard (26 of 50, 563 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT; 76 carries, 795 yards, 10 TD) … RB Mason Songer (95 carries, 710 yards, 10 TD) … WR Drake Hurley (17 catches, 417 yards, 2 TD) … ATH/QB Audie McAree (26 of 51, 536 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; 66 carries, 613 yards, 6 TD; 7 catches, 148 yards, 1 TD) … LB James Hinch (78 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 FF) … RB/WR Kendrick Burns … Bobby Dell (69 tackles, 21 TFL)
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (191 carries, 1,770 yards, 23 TD; 90 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT) … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (72 carries, 722 yards, 9 TD; 25 catches, 443 yards, 6 TD; 40 tackles, 3 INT) … QB TJ Moreland (30 of 47, 472 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT; 24 carries, 170 yards, 3 TD; 2 INT on defense) … LB Hunter Wright (78 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 FF) … LB Kobe Kendrick (75 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks) … OL/DL Jackson Anderson (4 sacks) … OL Nate Griffin … OL Isaiah Gardner … OL Kaleb Barton … OL Dawson Elmore
Quick hits: At least one team has scored at least 50 points in all of Rains’ games this season … Mineola has rushed for at least 500 yards in two straight games
Up next: Bonham at Rains; Mineola at Commerce
West Rusk (4-3, 4-0) vs. Grand Saline (2-5, 2-2)When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Indian Memorial Stadium, Grand Saline
West Rusk: Andon Mata (54 of 105, 819 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT) … Jamal Ford (37 carries, 272 yards, 4 TD) … James Greenalch (101 carries, 565 yards, 7 TD) … Will Jackson (17 carries, 187 yards; 12 catches, 201 yards, 1 TD) … Omarion Anthony (21 catches, 291 yards, 2 TD) … Jeremiah Edwards (78 tackles) … Torami Dixon (62 tackles, 18 TFL, 5 sacks) … Carson Martin (3 INT) … Barry Decker (63 tackles, 9 TFL)
Grand Saline: Jace Melton … Eric Jimenez … Brett Kindle … Cooper Brown … Hudson Griffin
Quick hits: West Rusk has scored between 42 and 44 points in all four district games after scoring 28 total points in three non-district contests … Grand Saline’s last two games have been decided by scores of 44-0 and 47-0 — a win over Quitman and a loss to Troup.
Up next: Quitman at West Rusk; Grand Saline at Arp
Arp (2-5, 2-2) vs. Harmony (5-3, 3-1)When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Eagle Stadium, Harmony
Arp: QB Frank Smith ... RB Wyatt Ladd ... LB/RB Kadaylon Williams ... LB/RB Gunner Bryant ... LB/RB Michael Brager ... LB Blake Florence
Harmony: Caleb McNeil … Michael Everett … Aron Bell … Hunter Eitel … Kyle Henry … Claytan Hays
Quick hits: The losing team has scored 14 points or fewer in all of Arp’s games this season, and the winning team has scored at least 31 points … Harmony had won five of six games before last week’s loss to West Rusk.
Up next: Grand Saline at Arp; Winona at Harmony
Troup (4-4, 3-2) vs. Quitman (0-8, 0-4)When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Quitman
Troup: QB Trevor Padia (63 of 130, 972 yards, 10 TD, 10 INT; 99 carries, 580 yards, 8 TD) … WR Bracey Cover (22 catches, 431 yards, 6 TD) … LB Kaden Mahoney (99 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 FF) … Marco Argueta (81 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks) … Jovany Zavala (65 tackles, 10 TFL) … David Hall (72 tackles, 19 TFL, 4 sacks) … WR Brayden Vess (20 catches, 229 yards, 2 TD) … John Barton (3 INT) … WR Dylan Meyer (9 catches, 167 yards, 1 TD) … RB Kevin Pierce (66 carries, 359 yards, 7 TD)
Quitman: QB Gavin Oakes ... RB Wyatt Hightower ... K Mariano Manriquez ... WR/DB Ty Holland ... WR/LB Brennen Miller ... OL/DL Jonathan Lacy ... OL/DL Christian James ... OL/DL Hunter Batchelder
Quick hits: Quitman is 1-66 since 2014 … Quitman has broken the 20-point mark once this season — in an overtime loss to Scurry-Rosser … Three of Troup’s four victories this season have been shutouts.
Up next: Troup is off; Quitman at West Rusk
Carlisle (4-4, 2-2) vs. Union Grove (2-6, 1-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Glyn Johnston Stadium, Union Grove
Carlisle: Matt Rigdon (48 of 100, 884 yards, 10 TD, 6 Int; 78 carries, 420 yards, 8 TD) … Griffin Rigdon (42 carries, 232 yards, 1 TD; 13 catches, 180 yards) … Jamion Turner (69 carries, 394 yards, 3 TD; 17 catches, 301 yards, 3 TD) … Aaron Gallegos (15 catches, 207 yards, 2 TD; 5-7 FG, 17-23 PAT)
Union Grove: Chase Mead (36 of 73, 628 yards, 6 TD, 6 Int; 82 carries, 587 yards, 7 TD) … Grayson Barnett (26 carries, 200 yards; 18 catches, 307 yards, 2 TD; 4 interceptions) … Matthew Bower (117 carries, 746 yards, 3 TD; 13 catches, 148 yards, 1 TD) … Cannon Cowan (14 catches, 230 yards, 3 TD; 56 tackles) … Blake Moore (58 tackles, 5 TFL)
Quick hits: Carlisle can put itself in solid shape for the playoffs with a win.
Up next: Linden-Kildare at Carlisle; Union Grove at Hawkins
Big Sandy (0-7, 0-5) vs. Beckville (5-3, 3-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, R.C. Beauchamp Stadium, Beckville
Big Sandy: Tim Pridgen … Bryston Brown … John Coronado … Zach McDade … Nic Stevenson
Beckville: Ryan Harris (31 of 55, 446 yards, 3 TD, 3 Int; 93 carries, 925 yards, 13 TD; 53 tackles, 2 sacks) … J’Koby Williams (77 carries, 867 yards, 10 TD; 12 catches, 151 yards, 1 TD; 43 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Milo Morrison (74 carries, 478 yards, 5 TD; 10 catches, 133 yards, 1 TD; 47 tackles) … Bo Hammons (61 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks) … Colter Klingler (37 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries
Quick hits: Beckville looks to keep recent momentum going as the regular season winds down. The Bearcats have won five of six, outscoring its last two opponents by a combined 79-14. Big Sandy has struggled since being forced to forfeit three straight games, losing its last two games by a combined 89-8.
Up next: Big Sandy (open); Beckville at Frankston
Frankston (3-5, 2-2) vs. Linden-Kildare (2-5, 2-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium, Linden
Frankston: QB Brink Bizzell ... RB Kenneth Hawkins ... WR Cael Bruno ... LB Jared Cook ... WR/DB Clayton Merritt ... RB Cody Dickerson ...
Linden-Kildare: RB LaDavion Johnson ... TE/LB Nic Kunze ... WR/DB Da’Vion Tyson ... DL Vincent Peters ... OL/DL Landon Liles ... OL/DL Hunter Johnson ... QB/DB Mason Johnson ...
Quick hits: Frankston is favored by 2 over the Tigers according to TexasFootball.com. ... This is key District 9-2A Division I game as Hawkins has clinched the No. 1 seed and at least a share of the league championship with a 5-0 mark. Beckville is second at 3-1 with Frankston, L-K and Carlisle at 2-2. ... Brink Bizzell leads the Indians is both rushing (86-872, 11 TDs) and passing (66 of 133 for 1,085 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs)
Up next: Beckville at Frankston, Nov. 6; Linden-Kildare at Price Carlisle, Nov. 6.
Tenaha (6-2, 5-0) vs. Overton (1-6, 0-4)When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Coach Chester Roy Stadium, Overton
Tenaha: Jeremy Patton … Trindon Claiborne … Cameron Head
Overton: Derrick Ishee … Jaqulyn Brown … Shaun Garcia
Quick hits: Since losing to Clifton back on Sept. 18, Tenaha has won five in a row, outscoring opponents by an average of 34.3 points per game and pitching three shutouts … Since scoring 36 points in its lone win of the year against Burkeville on Sept. 5, Overton has scored 20 total points in a four-game stretch
Up next: Tenaha (open); Overton at Lovelady
Union Hill (8-0, 2-0) vs. Fruitvale (3-5, 0-1)When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Bobcat Stadium, Fruitvale
Union Hill: Lawton Flinn … Tre Venters … Cristian Aguillon … Ryan Brown … Devin Espinoza … Logan Dunn … Randy Griffith … Jayke Bass … Jonas Parish … Javier Arrendondo
Fruitvale: B.J. Russell … Brian Flores … Rogers Martin
Quick hits: Union Hill got touchdowns from seven different players in a 77-7 win over Campbell last week
Alto (0-8, 0-4) vs. Groveton (3-6, 1-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Indian Stadium at John W. Reynolds Athletic Complex, Groveton
Alto: QB Landon Cook ... RB Jackson Duplichain ... WR Jackson Howell ... WR Logan Rogers ... WR Isaack Weatherford
Groveton: DL Martin Chavez ... QB/LB Cade Steubing ... LB Trevion Bloodworth ... WR/DB Dylan Wells ... WR/DB Davuarrio Horace ...
Quick hits: Groveton is favored by 6 over the Yellowjackets according to TexasFootball.com … Alto QB Landon Cook, a sophomore, has hit on 30 of 55 passing attempts for 291 and two TDs. ... Duplichain has rushed for 514 yards and two TDs on 119 carries. He has also caught 15 passes for 157 yards and a TD. ... The top receiver is Jay Pope (23-252, TD)
Up next: Ore City at Alto, Nov. 5; Groveton, open.
McKinney Christian (2-3, 0-2) vs. Bullard Brook Hill (3-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Young Field at Herrington Stadium, Bullard
McKinney Christian: QB Blake McGraw ... RB Denzel Poulter ... WR Hayden Faulkner ... WR Hudson Cross ... WR Zeke Long ...
Brook Hill: WR Carson Richards ... OL/DL William Roberts ... WR TyJuan Cannon ... OL Alessandro Cairati ... LB/RB Lane Barter ... LB Nick LaRocca ... QB Ture Nilsson ... RB Casper Engquist ...
Quick hits: McKinney Christian is No. 53 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings and Brook Hill is No. 57. ... Brook Hill’s game with Dallas Bishop Dunne was canceled, but the Guard scheduled a contest with Addison Trinity Christian. ... The Guard lost 42-0. ... Brook Hill QB Ture Nilsson has hit on 42 of 81 passing attempts for 560 yards with four TDs and five interceptions. ... Lane Barter (67-300, 4 TDs) and Jaeger Gowin (29-251, 2 TDs) are the leading Guard rushers. ... Carson Richards leads BH in receiving with 13 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns … Blake McGraw is the quarterback for McKinney Christian, hitting on 77 of 103 attempts for 1,638 yards with 19 TD passes and four interceptions. ... McKinney Christian’s top rusher is Denzel Poulter (35-311, 5 TDs)
Up next: Brook Hill at Grace Community, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Dallas Bishop Dunne at McKinney Christian, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
Bishop Gorman (0-3, 0-3) vs. Tyler All Saints (1-0)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Mewbourne Field, Tyler
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Dozie Ifeadi ... QB Anthany Smith ... DB Darryl Jones ... TE/DE Ariel Llubers ... LB/RB Keith Rockwell ... OLB/WR Donovan Dodd ... ILB/RB Amare Howard ... OL Aaron Ekwuruke ... REC Donovan Dodd
Tyler All Saints: QB Reid Williams ... A/WLB Will Morgan ... H/FS Cayden Mitcham ... Z/CB Nick Davis ... Y/SS Patrick Hallmark ... X Blake Foster ... LT/DT Logan Haley ... LG Isaac Diaz ... C Jake Lewis ... RG/NG Parker Bracken ... RT Thomas Goughnour ... HLB Caleb Heldman ... ELB Harrison Williams ... MLB Dustyn Rose ... SLB Cameron Reid ... CB Garrett Huffman ...
Quick hits: According to TexasFootball.com, All Saints is favored by 10 points over GB. ... The Trojans are playing their first game since Sept. 25 when they defeated Mount Enterprise 28-6. The next two games were canceled due to possible exposure to COVID-19 and last week’s game at Arlington Pantego Christian was canceled when the officials did not show … Nick Davis leads the Trojans in rushing with 69 yard and a TD on five carries. ... QB Reid Williams has connected on 7 of 20 passing attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns … Gorman lost to Dallas Covenant 37-7 last week. ... Dozie Ifeadi had an interception for the Crusaders. ... Anthany Smith hit on 6 of 13 passing attempts for 140 yards and a TD, with three interceptions. He also led BG on the ground with 24 yards on seven carries. Donovan Dodd had two receptions for 94 yards and a 74-yard TD. ... Ariel Lluberes kicked the extra point.
Up next: Waco Reicher at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6; All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
Grace Community (4-0, 1-0) vs. Dallas Christian (4-0, 2-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wheeler Field, Mesquite
Dallas Christian: QB TJ King ... RB Shon Coleman ... RB Tripp Roberts ... WR Parker Robertson ... DB Gabriel Grubbs ... G Tyler Williams ... LB Jaiden Jones ...
Grace Community: QB Price Williams ... WR Gabe Schuricht ... K/OLB Alex Quintero ... RB/DL Brooks Bay ... WR/DB Josh Murray ... DL Grant Melton ... LB Smith Pruett ... WR Austin Johnson ... WR Jaxon Rees ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division II District 2 game. ... In the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings, Dallas Christian is rated No. 3 while Grace is No. 29. ... Price Williams quarterbacks the Cougars. He has hit on 68 of 103 attempts for 1,032 yards and 11 touchdown passes. ... Brooks Bays leads the Coogs in rushing with 686 yard and 12 TDs on 81 attempts. ... Alex Quintero (152, 2 TDs) and Austin Johnson (9-171, 2 TDs) led the Grace receivers. Gabe Schuricht has eight catches for 118 yards and two TDs … TJ King is the quarterback for the Chargers (17 of 23, 433 yards, 6 TDs). ... Shon Coleman is the top Charger rusher with 402 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries, followed by Tripp Roberts (5-231, 2 TDs). ...
Up next: Bullard Brook Hill at Grace Community, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6; Frisco Legacy Christian at Dallas Christian, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6.
L. Chapel (5-2, 1-1) vs. Campbell (0-8, 0-2)When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Indian Field, Campbell
Leverett’s Chapel: Jonah Shepherd … Alexis Chavez … Darren Brown … Dequincy Brown
Campbell: Zach Thomas … Walt Aaron … Matthew Breedlove
Quick hits: The Lions bounced back nicely from a 16-point loss to Union Hill two weeks ago, routing Fruitvale 51-6 last week
CHCS (2-1) vs. Garland Christian (0-5)When/Where:7:30 p.m. tonight, Swordsman Field, Garland
CHCS: Trey Stone … Cason Owens … Boaz Dyess
Garland Christian: Braxton berry … Marcus Ketter … Shane King
Quick hits: This is the district opener for Christian Heritage Classical School. The Sentinels closed out non-district play with a 58-0 win over Longview HEAT last week
Up next: Greenville Christian at Christian Heritage; Garland Christian at Ovilla Christian