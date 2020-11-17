CLASS 4A DIVISION I

REGION I

Springtown (9-2) vs Big Spring (5-3), 4 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

REGION II

Midlothian Heritage (9-2) vs Paris (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium

Kennedale (10-0) vs Melissa (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium

Wilmer-Hutchins (5-1) vs Waco La Vega (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

REGION III

Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Freeport Brazosport (4-6) vs Huffman-Hargrave (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Splendora’s Wildcat Stadium

El Campo (9-1) vs Kilgore (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

REGION IV

Lampasas (9-0) vs Corpus Christi Miller (7-4), 8 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Boerne (8-2) vs Port Lavaca Calhoun (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

Corpus Christi Calallen (9-2) vs Canyon Lake (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pleasanton’s Eagle Stadium

Alice (3-4) vs Austin LBJ (6-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

REGION I

Sweetwater (8-1) vs Celina (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium

Lubbock Estacado (5-6) vs Iowa Park (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Graham (8-1) vs Perryton (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium

Aubrey (10-1) vs Midland Greenwood (6-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

REGION II

Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Caddo Mills (10-0) vs Van (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Mexia (6-4) vs Sunnyvale (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium

REGION III

Salado (10-1) vs Bellville (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Crusader Stadium

Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

West Orange-Stark (8-0) vs China Spring (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Magnolia’s Bulldog Stadium

Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

REGION IV

Navasota (7-3) vs Rockport-Fulton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wharton’s Joseph Memorial Stadium

Geronimo Navarro (9-2) vs Raymondville (3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

Hondo (10-1) vs Wimberley (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Von Ormy’s Southwest Legacy Stadium

Sinton (7-3) vs Giddings (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cuero’s Gobbler StadiuM

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

REGION I

Shallowater (9-0) vs Pilot Point (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge’s Buckaroo Stadium

Bushland (8-2) vs Wall (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium

Tuscola Jim Ned (9-1) vs Dalhart (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Levelland’s Lobo Stadium

REGION II

Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium

Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Grandview (10-0) vs Tatum (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Malakoff (8-2) vs Pottsboro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

REGION III

Woodville (8-2) vs Columbus (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

East Chambers (10-0) vs Yoakum (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Hallettsville (9-2) vs Diboll (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium

REGION IV

Llano (10-0) vs Lyford (6-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Karnes City’s Johnson Field

Jourdanton (10-1) vs Edna (6-5), 4 p.m. Saturday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

Vanderbilt Industrial (10-1) vs Blanco (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium

Orange Grove (7-3) vs Lago Vista (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Vernia’s Bear Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

REGION I

Ballinger (10-1) vs Spearman (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium

Canadian (10-1) vs Bangs (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

REGION II

Eastland (8-3) vs Bells (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Boyd’s Yellow Jacket Stadium

Leonard (6-3) vs Wichita Falls City View (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

REGION III

Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium

Newton (7-2) vs Omaha Pewitt (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

REGION IV

Franklin (8-2) vs Natalia (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

Lexington (7-3) vs Taft (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Yoakum’s Bulldog Stadium

Poth (9-0) vs Rogers (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium

George West (6-4) vs Buffalo (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

REGION I

Panhandle (9-2) vs San Saba (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Henrietta’s Bearcat Stadium

Post (11-0) vs Anson (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Clyde’s Bulldog Stadium

Hawley (9-2) vs Sundown (9-2), 4 p.m. Friday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium

Cisco (8-3) vs Olton (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium

REGION II

Lindsay (10-0) vs Tolar (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday at River Oaks’ Barnes Memorial Stadium

Cooper (8-1) vs Bosqueville (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rusk’s Eagle Stadium

Crawford (10-1) vs Bogota Rivercrest (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie’s Gopher-Warrior Bowl

Italy (10-1) vs Alvord (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Alvarado’s Head Stadium

REGION III

Garrison (5-5) vs Holland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium

Normangee (10-0) vs Price Carlisle (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium

REGION IV

Mason (7-4) vs Kenedy (6-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Davenport High School Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

REGION I

McCamey (9-1) vs Wheeler (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Abernathy’s Antelope Stadium

Smyer (8-3) vs Stratford (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium

Wellington (10-0) vs Wink (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

REGION II

Hamlin (10-0) vs Petrolia (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Seymour’s Fair Park Stadium

Windthorst (10-1) vs Archer City (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field

REGION III

Simms Bowie (7-4) vs West Sabine (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Mart (10-0) vs Lovelady (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell’s Hornet Field

Tenaha (8-2) vs Bremond (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank’s Panther Stadium

Deweyville (8-2) vs Chilton (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

REGION IV

Snook (6-4) vs Yorktown (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Altair’s Rice Veterans Memorial Stadium

Christoval (10-1) vs Bruni (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Somerset’s Bulldog Stadium

D’Hanis (7-0) vs Eldorado (6-5), 6 p.m. Saturday at Hondo’s Barry Field

Falls City (8-2) vs Granger (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin Billie Stadium

CLASS A DIVISION I

REGION I

Happy vs. Knox City, 7 p.m. Friday at O’Donnell

Borden County vs. Springlake-Earth, 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton

REGION II

Garden City vs. Westbrook, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring

Sterling City vs. Rankin, 6:30 p.m. Friday in Big Lake

REGION III

Saint Jo vs. Blum, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bridgeport

Abbott vs. Union Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Scurry Rosser

REGION IV

May vs. Jonesboro, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dublin

Leakey vs. Water Valley, 7 p.m. Friday at Ozona

CLASS A DIVISION II

REGION I

Follett vs. Anton, 7 p.m. Friday at Chillicothe

Klondike vs. Groom, 7 p.m. Friday at Sudan

REGION II

Motley County vs. Blackwell, 7 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh

REGION III

Throckmorton vs. Strawn, 7 p.m. Friday at Kittrell Stadium in Lake Worth

Gordon vs. Fannindel, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bowie

REGION IV

Richland Springs vs. Oglesby, 7 p.m. Friday at Hico

 