CLASS 4A DIVISION I
REGION I
Springtown (9-2) vs Big Spring (5-3), 4 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
REGION II
Midlothian Heritage (9-2) vs Paris (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium
Kennedale (10-0) vs Melissa (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium
Wilmer-Hutchins (5-1) vs Waco La Vega (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
REGION III
Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
Freeport Brazosport (4-6) vs Huffman-Hargrave (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Splendora’s Wildcat Stadium
El Campo (9-1) vs Kilgore (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
REGION IV
Lampasas (9-0) vs Corpus Christi Miller (7-4), 8 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
Boerne (8-2) vs Port Lavaca Calhoun (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium
Corpus Christi Calallen (9-2) vs Canyon Lake (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pleasanton’s Eagle Stadium
Alice (3-4) vs Austin LBJ (6-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
REGION I
Sweetwater (8-1) vs Celina (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium
Lubbock Estacado (5-6) vs Iowa Park (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
Graham (8-1) vs Perryton (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium
Aubrey (10-1) vs Midland Greenwood (6-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
REGION II
Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Caddo Mills (10-0) vs Van (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Mexia (6-4) vs Sunnyvale (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium
REGION III
Salado (10-1) vs Bellville (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Crusader Stadium
Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
West Orange-Stark (8-0) vs China Spring (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Magnolia’s Bulldog Stadium
Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
REGION IV
Navasota (7-3) vs Rockport-Fulton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wharton’s Joseph Memorial Stadium
Geronimo Navarro (9-2) vs Raymondville (3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
Hondo (10-1) vs Wimberley (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Von Ormy’s Southwest Legacy Stadium
Sinton (7-3) vs Giddings (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cuero’s Gobbler StadiuM
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
REGION I
Shallowater (9-0) vs Pilot Point (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge’s Buckaroo Stadium
Bushland (8-2) vs Wall (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium
Tuscola Jim Ned (9-1) vs Dalhart (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Levelland’s Lobo Stadium
REGION II
Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium
Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Grandview (10-0) vs Tatum (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field
Malakoff (8-2) vs Pottsboro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium
REGION III
Woodville (8-2) vs Columbus (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
East Chambers (10-0) vs Yoakum (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
Hallettsville (9-2) vs Diboll (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium
REGION IV
Llano (10-0) vs Lyford (6-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Karnes City’s Johnson Field
Jourdanton (10-1) vs Edna (6-5), 4 p.m. Saturday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium
Vanderbilt Industrial (10-1) vs Blanco (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium
Orange Grove (7-3) vs Lago Vista (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Vernia’s Bear Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
REGION I
Ballinger (10-1) vs Spearman (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium
Canadian (10-1) vs Bangs (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
REGION II
Eastland (8-3) vs Bells (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Boyd’s Yellow Jacket Stadium
Leonard (6-3) vs Wichita Falls City View (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
REGION III
Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium
Newton (7-2) vs Omaha Pewitt (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
REGION IV
Franklin (8-2) vs Natalia (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
Lexington (7-3) vs Taft (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Yoakum’s Bulldog Stadium
Poth (9-0) vs Rogers (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium
George West (6-4) vs Buffalo (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
REGION I
Panhandle (9-2) vs San Saba (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Henrietta’s Bearcat Stadium
Post (11-0) vs Anson (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Clyde’s Bulldog Stadium
Hawley (9-2) vs Sundown (9-2), 4 p.m. Friday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium
Cisco (8-3) vs Olton (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium
REGION II
Lindsay (10-0) vs Tolar (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday at River Oaks’ Barnes Memorial Stadium
Cooper (8-1) vs Bosqueville (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rusk’s Eagle Stadium
Crawford (10-1) vs Bogota Rivercrest (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie’s Gopher-Warrior Bowl
Italy (10-1) vs Alvord (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Alvarado’s Head Stadium
REGION III
Garrison (5-5) vs Holland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium
Normangee (10-0) vs Price Carlisle (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium
REGION IV
Mason (7-4) vs Kenedy (6-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Davenport High School Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
REGION I
McCamey (9-1) vs Wheeler (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Abernathy’s Antelope Stadium
Smyer (8-3) vs Stratford (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium
Wellington (10-0) vs Wink (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
REGION II
Hamlin (10-0) vs Petrolia (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Seymour’s Fair Park Stadium
Windthorst (10-1) vs Archer City (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field
REGION III
Simms Bowie (7-4) vs West Sabine (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Mart (10-0) vs Lovelady (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell’s Hornet Field
Tenaha (8-2) vs Bremond (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank’s Panther Stadium
Deweyville (8-2) vs Chilton (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium
REGION IV
Snook (6-4) vs Yorktown (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Altair’s Rice Veterans Memorial Stadium
Christoval (10-1) vs Bruni (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Somerset’s Bulldog Stadium
D’Hanis (7-0) vs Eldorado (6-5), 6 p.m. Saturday at Hondo’s Barry Field
Falls City (8-2) vs Granger (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin Billie Stadium
CLASS A DIVISION I
REGION I
Happy vs. Knox City, 7 p.m. Friday at O’Donnell
Borden County vs. Springlake-Earth, 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton
REGION II
Garden City vs. Westbrook, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring
Sterling City vs. Rankin, 6:30 p.m. Friday in Big Lake
REGION III
Saint Jo vs. Blum, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bridgeport
Abbott vs. Union Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Scurry Rosser
REGION IV
May vs. Jonesboro, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dublin
Leakey vs. Water Valley, 7 p.m. Friday at Ozona
CLASS A DIVISION II
REGION I
Follett vs. Anton, 7 p.m. Friday at Chillicothe
Klondike vs. Groom, 7 p.m. Friday at Sudan
REGION II
Motley County vs. Blackwell, 7 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh
REGION III
Throckmorton vs. Strawn, 7 p.m. Friday at Kittrell Stadium in Lake Worth
Gordon vs. Fannindel, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bowie
REGION IV
Richland Springs vs. Oglesby, 7 p.m. Friday at Hico