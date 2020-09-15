TYLER — Three new teams entered the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 entering Week 4 of the high school football season.
Center, Rains and Elysian Fields all moved into the poll after wins last week.
Center (2-0), fresh off of a 41-40 win over previously No. 6 Gladewater, moved into the No. 13 slot, just behind Gladewater at No. 12.
Rains (3-0) and Elysian Fields (2-0) both received 24 points to tie for the 15th spot. Rains defeated Grand Saline 69-6 and is averaging 65.7 points per game. Elysian Fields took a 48-7 win over Winona.
Elysian Fields has one of the marquee games this week as it travels to No. 6 Daingerfield.
Carthage remained in the top spot, receiving 14 of the first-place votes. Gilmer grabbed the other first-place vote.
Pleasant Grove, Lindale and Chapel Hill round out the top five.
Malakoff dropped out of the top five to No. 7 following its 56-31 setback to Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill.
Van and Paul Pewitt both fell out of the poll. Van lost to No. 4 Lindale 33-28, and Paul Pewitt dropped a 42-14 decision to Mount Vernon, which finished one point behind Rains and Elysian Fields in this week’s voting.
Notable matchups this week are No. 4 Lindale at No. 2 Gilmer, No. 15 Elysian Fields at No. 6 Daingerfield and No. 5 Chapel Hill at No. 13 Center.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.