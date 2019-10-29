REPORTERS
Tyler Lee at Longview, Hayden Henry
Lindale at Pine Tree, George Whitley
Hallsville at Nacogdoches, Jeff Shelton
Marshall at Whitehouse, Nathan Hague
Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove, Randell Collier
Henderson at Carthage, J. Scott Russell
Kilgore at Palestine, Joe Hale
Elysian Fields at New Diana, Stephen Amason
Hooks at Jefferson, Charlie Chitwood
Sabine at Gladewater, Micah Stewart
Tatum at Mineola, Robert Galloway
Winnsboro at West Rusk, Hughes Ellis
Queen City at Waskom, Bob Cole
Carlisle at Big Sandy, Matt Oswalt
Faustina at Trinity School, Daniel Williams
PHOTOGRAPHERS
Tyler Lee at Longview, Les Hassell
Lindale at Pine Tree, Michael Cavazos
Sabine at Gladewater, John Martin