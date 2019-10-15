Reporters

Rockwall-Heath at Longview, Hayden Henry

Pine Tree at Nacogdoches, George Whitley

Hallsville at Mount Pleasant, Jeff Shelton

Marshall at Jacksonville, Nathan Hague

Chapel Hill at Carthage, J. Scott Russell

Kilgore at Henderson, Joe Hale

Liberty-Eylau at Spring Hill, Randell Collier

Gilmer at Pleasant Grove, Earl Gill

Hooks at Hughes Springs, Stephen Amason

Sabine at West Rusk, Hughes Ellis

Winona at Mineola, Landon Anderson

Tatum at Winnsboro, Robert Galloway

Elysian Fields at Waskom, Bob Cole

Tenaha at Harleton, Micah Stewart

Dallas Fairhill at Trinity School, Daniel Williams

PhotographersRockwall-Heath at Longview, Les Hassell

Liberty-Eylau at Spring Hill, Michael Cavazos

Sabine at West Rusk, Courtney Case

 