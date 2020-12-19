ARLINGTON – They had to beat a fellow #bEASTTexas powerhouse to do it this time around, but for the eighth time in the past 14 seasons and fourth time in five years, the Carthage Bulldogs are state champions.
Carthage, the defending Division I state champion, completed a perfect season (14-0) on Friday with a 70-14 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes to claim the Class 4A Division II title at AT&T Stadium.
The Bulldogs now own eight state championships, all coming since 2008. The 1991 team finished as the Class 4A runner-up.
Carthage finished 16-0 a year ago and dropped down a division in Class 4A – opening the year ranked No. 1. The Bulldogs left little doubt in their expectations of another spectacular season under veteran head coach Scott Surratt, defeating former district rival Kilgore (27-7), eventual state championship opponent Gilmer (42-14) and defending 4A Division II champ Pleasant Grove (35-7) to begin the year.
After rolling past Center (56-14) in the District 10-4A Division II opener, the Bulldogs ripped Jasper (35-18) and Rusk (51-7) and then blanked Madisonville (56-0) and Shepherd (49-0) in league play.
First-round playoff opponent Gatesville was forced to forfeit a bi-district game, but when the Bulldogs returned to action the beatdowns continued with shutouts of Silsbee (49-0) and Salado (35-0) and blowout wins over China Spring (52-14) and Wimberley (38-7) to earn a trip to the title game and a rematch with Gilmer.
Friday’s win gave Carthage its fourth perfect championship season – matching the 2009, 2017 and 2019 teams, who all went 16-0. The other championships came in 2008 (14-2), 2019 (14-2), 2013 (15-1) and 2016 (13-2).
Surratt is now 179-28 at Carthage, and he has more state titles (8) on his resume than playoff losses (63 wins, 6 losses in the postseason).