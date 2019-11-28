The holiday season is synonymous with many things, including exchanging gifts with friends and loved ones. Each year, certain items prove more trendy than others. Get the scoop on the gear and gadgets that are bound to be on the top of wish lists this year.
Portable device charger
There’s no need to waste time tethered to an electrical outlet while waiting for your phone or tablet to charge. With a portable charger, you can keep your devices powered up on the go with no need to be plugged in. You can find many different models with various capacities that can fit even the most demanding user.
Waterproof shower speaker
Whether a friend or loved one is practicing for a night out at karaoke or enjoys just getting pumped in the morning with upbeat tunes, a bluetooth waterproof speaker can be useful item for a gift.
Fitness tracker
Items like these are certain to be a winner for fitness enthusiasts. There are many affordable options capable of tracking workouts. Many models also sync with a phone and are water-resistant.
Home Security Camera
People with security on their minds, including those who want to keep tabs on their homes while they are at work or on vacation, may cherish a security camera. The newest versions are often waterproof and offer cloud storage. Motion detection can also set off an alert on their phone or tablet, and even allow them to remotely view from their mobile device in real time.
Robotic vaccum
Available models of this type of device do a surprisingly good job of keeping floors clean automatically. If the people on your gift list are often too busy to clean, a robotic vacuum would be greatly appreciated.