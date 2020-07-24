BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski maintained their momentum at the 3M Open.
Tony Finau, fresh off a caddie change, put himself in prime position behind the leaders at the halfway point of the tournament.
Thompson and Werenski topped the leaderboard at 12 under, Finau and Talor Gooch climbed within a stroke and stars Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood struggled again Friday at the TPC Twin Cities.
In warmer and windier conditions on the quiet, spectator-free course, the scores crept up after Werenski led the first-round pack with an 8-under 63. The 24-year-old, who’s winless on the PGA Tour, followed up with a 67. Thompson caught him with a 66.
Finau began the week with longtime swing coach Boyd Summerhays on his bag, having decided to move on from Greg Bodine after faltering in the final round of the Memorial and finishing eighth.
“My coach knows my game really well. We think about golf, I think, very similarly,” Finau said, “and he’s proved to be pretty beneficial these first couple days.”
Koepka, at the other end of the board, was on the who’s-who list of players to miss the cut. The four-time major champion shot a 71 to finish at 1 under, pulling a birdie putt attempt wide right on the 18th that would have extended his stay in Minnesota.
Fleetwood, playing in his first event since the virus outbreak shut down the sport more than four months ago, posted a 72 to finish at 1 over. Paul Casey had a second consecutive 72. Dustin Johnson withdrew after a back injury and a rough first round.
The exception was Finau, the only one of the five players in the top 30 of the latest world ranking whose performance matched his resume.
Finau, who had an eagle on No. 6, saved two of his four birdies for the final three holes.