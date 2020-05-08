Thousands of East Texans are without power as storms move through the area bringing heavy rains and high winds. A severe thunderstorm watch issued by the National Weather Service remains in place for Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Upshur and Wood counties until 10 a.m.
The bulk of the outages appeared to be in Northeast Texas, with Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative reporting 5,789 members without power at shortly after 7:30 a.m. By county the outages included:
- Bowie: 2,677
- Cass: 2,666
- Morris: 75
- Red River: 147
- Titus: 225
At 7:30 a.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. was reporting 3,523 outages in East Texas. A breakdown of outages by county were:
- Bowie: 1,425
- Cass: 733
- Franklin: 174
- Gregg: 80
- Harrison: 48
- Morris: 14
- Panola: 128
- Red River: 41
- Rusk: 752
- Titus: Fewer than 5
- Upshur: 6
- Wood: 120
At 7:36 a.m., Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative was reporting a total of 1,411 outages, and Rusk County Electric Cooperative was reporting 1,244 total outages.