FILE - In this July 7, 2015 file photo, immigrants from El Salvador and Guatemala who entered the country illegally board a bus after they were released from a family detention center in San Antonio. Attorneys on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, asked a judge to reject Trump administration plans to detain migrant families longer than they're allowed now and to remove court oversight of how children are treated in government custody. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)