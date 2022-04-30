Three football players who began their prep careers in East Texas heard their names called on Saturday at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.
Keaontay Ingram of Carthage, Trestan Ebner of Henderson and Chasen Hines of Marshall were all selected in the sixth round.
Ingram, a running back who began his collegiate career at Texas and finished up at Southern California, was taken at No. 23 of the sixth round (201 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals.
At Carthage High School, Ingram was a 2017 All-American, USA Today All-USA Texas and all-district, along with being a finalist for Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year. In his senior season (2017), he ran for 2,327 yards on 238 carries (9.8 avg) with 37 TDs and added 284 receiving yards with two touchdowns in leading the Bulldogs to a 16-0 record and the Class 4A Division I state championship.
In his three-year (2018-20) career at Texas, he rushed for 1,811 yards on 339 carries (5.3 avg) with 11 TDs and caught 67 passes for 515 yards (7.7 avg) with six TDs. He appeared in 32 games in his UT career, with 18 starts.
After transferring to USC for his senior season, Ingram appeared in 10 games (starting 7) where he ran for a team-high 911 yards on 156 carries (5.8 avg) with five TDs while catching 22 passes for 156 yards (7.1 avg).
According to NFL.com, "Without quality depth behind James Conner, Ingram is in a position to take some of the load off. Ingram's comfort as a receiver out of the backfield will make him popular with offensive coaches."
Two picks later, Baylor's Ebner, also a running back and special teams star, was taken by the Chicago Bears at No. 25 (203 overall).
The former Henderson Lion was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year twice in Waco. Ebner was a key player in helping Baylor win the Big 12 championship.
At Henderson, Ebner played receiver, quarterback, linebacker and defensive back.
NFL.com noted, "The Bears address special teams once again with this selection. A two-time Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year winner, Ebner was one of the most productive returners in the last couple seasons."
Hines, who played on the offensive line at LSU, heard his name called by the New England Patriots at No. 32 (210 overall).
The Marshall High School graduate was a four-year letterwinner on the offensive line for the Tigers, appearing in 35 games with 17 starts (16 times at right guard, 1 time at left guard). At Marshall, he played defensive tackle as a senior.
NFL.com said, "The Patriots have had some success developing undersized pit-bull types. Hines' movement skills and ability to uproot defenders in the run game are worth developing."
Quarterback Bailey Zappe, the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner from Western Kentucky, was taken in the fourth round by the Patriots. He was the 32nd pick in the round and 137th overall.
AFTER THE DRAFT
In free agent signings, Texas cornerback Josh Thompson, of Nacogdoches, inked with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist D'Eriq King of Miami signed with New England.
SMU wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. inked with the Tennessee Titans and Baylor running back Abram Smith signed with the New Orleans Saints. DT Jayden Peevy of Texas A&M signed with the Titans and Texas safety Brenden Schooler is going to the Patriots. TCU's La'Kendrick Van Zandt is heading to the Cowboys.
Texas kicker Cameron Dicker is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.