GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Varner started the go-low parade at at Sedgefield Country Club with an eight-birdie, no-bogey round that matched his career best on the PGA Tour
Hoge and Sloan, playing together, followed suit later in the round, Hoge also matched his career low on tour, while Sloan’s score set his personal best.
There were 33 players on the course who had not finished when the round was suspended due to bad weather.
All three leaders are seeking their first tour wins.
The trio were two shots in front of Harris English (64). A large group was at 5-under led by former Masters champion Patrick Reed.