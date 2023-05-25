North-South vulnerable, East deals
NORTH
♠-J 9
♥-J 3 2
♦-7 4
♣-A Q 7 6 4 3
WEST EAST
♠-10 6 ♠-K 7 4 3
♥-Q 8 7 6 ♥-A 9
♦-J 10 9 5 2 ♦-K 8 6
♣-9 2 ♣-K J 10 8
SOUTH
♠-A Q 8 5 2
♥-K 10 5 4
♦-A Q 3
♣-5
The bidding:
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1NTDbl 2♣3♣
Pass 3NT All pass
13-15 points
Transfer to diamonds
Opening lead: Jack of ♦
Most deals seen in this space feature good declarer play or excellent defense. Today’s deal, played recently in China, features both. East-West were playing a weak no trump, and South felt he had to start with a double. Not everyone would agree, and it led to a poor final contract. Poor, but not hopeless.
East played his king on the opening diamond lead and South ducked. He won the diamond continuation with his ace and led a low spade, correctly guessing to play the nine from dummy. East won with the king and led another diamond to South’s queen. South crossed to dummy with the jack of spades and led a low heart. East, fearing he would be thrown in later if he played low, rose with his ace and continued the suit to South’s king. South cashed two spade tricks, leaving this position:
NORTH
♠-Void ♥-J
♦-Void
♣-A Q 7
WEST EAST
♠-Void ♠-Void
♥-Q 8 ♥-Void
♦-Void ♦-Void
♣-9 2 ♣-K J 10 8
SOUTH ♠-8 ♥-10 5
♦-Void ♣-5
On the last spade, West and dummy both shed hearts. East brilliantly discarded the 10 of clubs! Had he discarded the eight of clubs, instead, South would have played a low club from both his hand and the dummy, forcing East to win and lead a club into dummy’s ace-queen. Now, when South led a club and West correctly played the nine, the defense had to prevail. Lovely deal!