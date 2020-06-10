NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick Wednesday night in the Major League Baseball amateur draft.
The baseball-bashing Torkelson was long considered the favorite to go first overall. The surprise came when he was announced as a third baseman by Commissioner Rob Manfred, rather than a first baseman.
Detroit plans to move Torkelson to the hot corner from first base, where he played in college.
This year’s draft was originally scheduled to be held for the first time in Omaha, Nebraska, as a lead-in to the College World Series. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic caused baseball to make some drastic changes, including holding the draft as a remote event — much like the NFL did in April — and shortening it from three days with 40 rounds to just two days and five rounds.
Manfred announced the first-round selections, as he has done since taking over for Bud Selig in 2015. Manfred also addressed racial injustice and the recent protests that have taken place all around the country and the world. All 30 team representatives, operating remotely, held up signs at the beginning of the broadcast that read: “Black Lives Matter. United For Change.”
Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 overall to Baltimore, which took Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the top pick a year ago. The powerful, left-handed hitting Kjerstad was considered arguably the best all-around college outfielder in the draft.
Minnesota ace right-hander Max Meyer went third to Miami. He was a two-way star in college and a closer before moving into the Gophers’ rotation as a sophomore. Meyer’s slider is wicked, hitting the upper-80s (mph) and low-90s consistently, and is complemented by a mid-to-upper-90s fastball — all with a smooth delivery.
Texas A&M fireballing lefty Asa Lacy was the No. 4 pick by Kansas City. Lacy surpassed pitcher Jeff Granger (No. 5 by the Royals in 1993) as the highest-drafted player in school history. He has a three-quarters delivery and terrific repertoire led by an overpowering mid- to upper-90s fastball, to go along with a hard slider, solid curveball and good changeup.
Rounding out the top 5 picks was Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin, who was taken by Toronto as a shortstop after he played third base this season and last. Martin was considered a possibility to go No. 1, but slid a few spots. He was rated by some as the best pure hitter — college or high school — in this year’s class.
Rounds 2-5 will be held tonight, for a total of 160 players selected.
Undrafted players will need to wait until Sunday before they can sign with major league teams, who can offer signing bonuses only up to $20,000 as agreed upon by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.