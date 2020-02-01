5 tips for hosting a top-notch big game party

It’s the height of football season, and you’re looking forward to hosting the big game this year. No matter which team you’re cheering for, it’s all about prepping your home for the big event. But there’s no need to stress. Here are a few simple tips to make sure your party is the talk of the town.
The big game is one of the only times people enjoy watching ads on TV, so make the most of it. After each commercial, have everyone rate it on a scale of one to ten. Tally up the scores, and at the end of the game announce the best and worst ad, according to your group. You could also make up a bingo game — creating a board with spaces for each company name.
It’s not just any game — it’s the big game. Make sure you and your guests are watching on the highest quality TV. With intense color display and over eight million pixels that can be individually controlled, the LG OLED B9 Series is one of your best options. Now at its lowest price ever, easily control your LG smart TV with built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant using just your voice while never taking your eye off the game! Immerse yourself in the game with available 55- or 65-inch models.
No matter which team you’re rooting for, follow these tips to help you plan the party of all parties. Find out about more viewing options at lg.com and you’ll bring the big game action to life for all your friends and family.
Once you have the top technology in place, be sure to keep it clean. During the game, everyone’s eyes will be glued to the screen, and you won’t want any dust or smudges to affect their view. Before your guests arrive, wipe down your screen with a microfiber cloth and remove any buildup on your speakers or sound bar.
Great food is one of the most important parts of an epic big game party. Go all out with game-day football favorites like wings, sliders, pizza, chili and more. Make it easier on yourself by declaring your party a potluck. Tell your guests to each bring their specialty or favorite dish to share. Just make sure you know what friends are bringing ahead of time, so you don’t end up with too many pots of chili or trays of wings!
The big game is known to bring out the rowdiness in people, so make sure you have plenty of space for your friends to cheer. Do some decluttering and remove any extra furniture. Consider adding extra seats to your living room or wherever you plan to watch the game. And don’t forget to pack away any breakable items, just in case your crowd gets a little too excited.
