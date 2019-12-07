Hosting houseguests over the holidays? For happier guests and hosts alike, you’ll want to be sure you’re equipped to accommodate all your overnighters. Here are a few pointers:
You’ll likely know of any special considerations you will need to make for individual guests, but if you aren’t sure, ask in advance. For older guests, be sure the floor is free of tripping hazards and that walkways are well-lit. For families, offer a room away from noise so small children can sleep undisturbed at their regular bedtimes. Anticipating and accommodating allergies, dietary restrictions and mobility issues can help keep guests healthy, happy and safe during their stay with you.
Whether you are hosting one guest or many, it’s important to ensure that everyone under your roof has a comfortable place to sleep. Thanks to the latest updates in air mattress technology, that’s easier than ever these days. Before the holidays, get equipped with compact, high-quality air mattresses — which are a must-have for travelers who need to pack a car compactly, as well as hosts who want to store guest bedding between uses. One such option is the Intex PremAire ThermaLux airbed with Fiber-Tech interior construction, which inflates in 4-5 minutes. Made from a Microcell contour top designed to insulate in cold weather and absorb moisture on warm nights, it even contains a USB port for charging and built-in storage for cords and small personal items. Other models from Intex — which come in various sizes and supports — offer such luxuries as headboards, raised bed heights and plush air pillowtop systems.
Not only will a well-stocked bathroom help avoid last-minute trips to the store, it will make guests feel comfortable and welcome upon arrival. You’ll always want to provide a set of linens for each guest, as well as shampoo, conditioner and soap in the shower. Having a few additional items on hand — disposable razors, cotton swabs, combs, toothbrushes and toothpaste — is a nice touch. For many reasons, guests often arrive without certain essentials. Maybe they forgot an item at home. Maybe TSA made them toss something in the trash. Whatever the reason, you’ll want to prepare for this common occurrence.
A full holiday house does not need to be overwhelming. With a few considerations, you can create a joyful holiday experience for you and your houseguests.