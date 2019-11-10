TITANS 35, CHIEFS 32: NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill threw a 23-yard touchdown to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left, and the Tennessee Titans blocked a last-second field goal attempt to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-32 to spoil the return of NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
The Titans (5-5) only had a chance to take the lead after a bad snap by the Chiefs on Harrison Butker’s fifth field goal attempt of the day. The snap caught holder Dustin Colquitt by surprise, and he threw the ball away in desperation for an intentional grounding call, setting the Titans up at their own 39.
Tannehill scrambled for 18, hit Anthony Firsker for 20 yards and then found Humphries who ran in for the TD. Tannehill also ran for the 2-point conversion for a 35-32 lead.
The Chiefs (6-4) had a final chance with Mahomes. He drove them down, setting up Butker for another field goal try from 52 yards.
PACKERS 24, PANTHERS 16: GREEN BAY, Wis. — Preston Smith and Green Bay’s defense stopped Christian McCaffrey at the goal line as time expired and the Packers defeated Carolina at snowy Lambeau Field.
Aaron Jones scored three rushing touchdowns for the second time this season to lead Green Bay (8-2).
FALCONS 26, SAINTS 9: NEW ORLEANS — Matt Ryan passed for two touchdowns and Atlanta ended its six-game slide with a victory over the Saints that stopped New Orleans’ six-game winning streak.
Atlanta’s defense stunningly dominated New Orleans’ normally stout offensive line. Coming in with an NFL low seven sacks all season, the Falcons sacked Drew Brees six times, with Grady Jarrett, Vic Beasley Jr., Adrian Clayborn and De’Vondre Campbell all getting involved. Jarrett finished with a team-high 2½ sacks.
It was the second time this season the Saints were held without a touchdown at home, but the first time with Brees under center. New Orleans also failed to score a TD in a 12-10 victory over Dallas in Week 4 with Teddy Bridgewater filling in at quarterback.
BROWNS 19, BILLS 16: CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins with 1:44 left and Cleveland Browns snapped a four-game losing streak — and took some pressure off first-year coach Freddie Kitchens — with a win over Buffalo.
The Browns (3-6) rallied for a win that kept their season from completely collapsing.
Cleveland survived more problems in the red zone but sealed the much-needed win when Buffalo kicker Stephen Hauschka’s 53-yard field-goal attempt was short with 22 seconds left. Earlier, Hauschka missed a 34-yarder.
Quarterback Josh Allen had two touchdown runs for the Bills (6-3), who were off to their best start since 1993.
RAVENS 49, BENGALS 13: CINCINNATI — Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns in a near-perfect passing performance and added a sensational 47-yard scoring run, Marcus Peters got his third pick-6 of the season — this one off rookie Ryan Finley — and Baltimore won its fifth in a row, routing winless Cincinnati.
The Ravens (7-2) followed their eye-opening victory over the previously unbeaten Patriots by quickly pulling away from the NFL’s last winless team.
STEELERS 17, RAMS 12: PITTSBURGH — The Steelers forced four turnovers — including a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick — in an ugly victory that pushed their winning streak to four games and dealt the Rams’ chances of chasing down Seattle and San Francisco in the NFC West a serious blow.
BEARS 20, LIONS 13: CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky tied a season high with three touchdown passes, and the Chicago Bears withstood a late charge by Detroit with Jeff Driskel filling in for injured quarterback Matthew Stafford, beating the Lions 20-13 on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.
Detroit ruled out the 31-year-old Stafford hours before kickoff because of hip and back injuries, ending his streak of 136 consecutive starts. It was the first time he missed a regular-season game since 2010.
Chicago (4-5) got its struggling offense going late in the first half, scored two touchdowns early in the third quarter and hung on to win for the first time since beating Minnesota in Week 4. Detroit (3-5-1) lost for the fifth time in six games.
BUCCANEERS 30, CARDINALS 27: TAMPA, Fla. — Jameis Winston threw for 358 yards and one touchdown, helping Tampa Bay rally to snap a four-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona.
Matt Gay kicked three field goals and Peyton Barber scored on a 1-yard run to finish a 92-yard, game-winning drive Winston put together after the Bucs (3-6) ended Kyler Murray’s NFL rookie record streak of 211 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.
JETS 34, GIANTS 27: EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Le’Veon Bell scored a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter after a 33-yard pass interference penalty on DeAndre Baker, and the Jets rallied and then held on to beat the Giants for Big Apple bragging rights.
DOLPHINS 16, COLTS 12: INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Fitzpatrick scored on an 11-yard run in the first half and Miami made a late stop to preserve a victory over Indianapolis.
The Dolphins (2-7) have won two straight after a miserable start and earned their first win at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2013.
Indianapolis (5-4) has lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since October 2018. With starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett out because of an injured left knee, the Colts offense sputtered. Indy gained just 300 yards and Brian Hoyer was picked off three times, with Miami scoring 13 points off those turnovers.
Yet, the Colts had four chances to take the lead in the final minute from the Miami 16. Hoyer threw incompletions on the first three plays and hooked up with Eric Ebron for eight yards on fourth-and-10, sealing the decision.
