This combination of file photos shows from left to right, Tituss Burgess, Ashley Park and Adam Lambert. The entertainers are performing in TikTok’s crowdsourced “Ratatouille” musical. The one-night-only benefit concert will begin streaming on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 7 p.m. ET for 72 hours. Proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, which aids entertainment industry workers. (AP Photo)