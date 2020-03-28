MIAMI (AP) — If there is a Kentucky Derby this year, Tiz the Law will have a shot to be there. And if he runs the way he did in the Florida Derby, he could very easily be a contender.
Tiz the Law ran away in the stretch Saturday to easily win the Florida Derby, wrapping up a spot in the Kentucky Derby field based on the points standings that are used to determine who qualifies for the Run for the Roses.
Tiz the Law’s win at Gulfstream Park was worth 100 points, far more than what will be needed for a chance to run at Churchill Downs if the rescheduled Kentucky Derby goes off as planned in early September.
It’s a feel-good story for a sport in need of one.
Winning jockey Manny Franco said he got instructions before the race over the phone from winning trainer Barclay Tagg, but said he didn’t have to do much work once the gate opened.
“I give all the credit to the horse,” Franco said.
Shivaree, an 80-1 long shot, was second and picked up 50 points to likely clinch a spot in the field.
Fountain of Youth winner Ete Indien was third in a most unusual race at Gulfstream, where fans were not allowed and even owners were told to stay away from the track because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tiz the Law covered nine furlongs in 1:50 flat and returned $4.80, $3.60 and $2.80. Shivaree paid $42 and $13, and Ete Indien paid $3.40 to show.
Ordinarily, Tiz the Law would now be immediately targeted to the Kentucky Derby because it was set to be run five weeks from now.
But the pandemic has changed everything, and now it’s unclear when or where any of the top Derby contenders — now, Tiz the Law foremost among them — will run again.
There isn’t another major Kentucky Derby prep scheduled, for now, until May 2 when the Arkansas Derby is set to be run. Other major preps — like the Santa Anita Derby, the Wood Memorial and the Blue Grass — are all on hold.