The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies will play for a national championship on Monday.
TJC scored an 88-76 win over Western Nebraska in the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Basketball Tournament semifinals on Sunday at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
No. 17 Tyler (27-8) advances to meet No. 3 Georgia Highlands in the national title game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in Lubbock. Georgia Highlands defeated No. 23 Jones (Mississippi), 81-74, in the second game.
No. 12 Western Nebraska ends its season at 30-3.
The Apache Ladies are playing in the national championship game for the third time in the women’s basketball program history. TJC won in 2000 and lost in 1979.
Tyler took its first lead of the game after Jasmine Payne hit one of two free throws on a putback attempt followed by an offensive board from Deborah Ogayemi and a Tia Morgan 15-footer with 19 seconds to play in the first quarter to make the score 22-21. That ended a 7-2 run by the Apache Ladies.
The Cougars led 43-40 at halftime, but TJC turned up its defense in the second half, outscoring Western Nebraska 23-14, to take a 63-57 lead heading into the final period. The Apache Ladies, using a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter, took control and eventually topped the Cougars, 25-19, in the period.
Ogayemi’s 19 rebounds give her 69 for the tournament, a record for a four-game series, breaking the old record of 64 set by Kim Wingard of Holmes (Mississippi) Community College in 1992. As a team, the Apaches outrebounded Western Nebraska 58-42, including a 27-15 edge in offensive rebounds that led to a 32-14 edge in second-chance point. Ogayemi had 11 offensive boards and seven points.
“I love it,” Tyler head coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. “The tenacity of rebounding, when you’ve got Debbie … that kid has a chance to do something special when she gets to another college. She has come to the tournament and elevated her game. Debbie’s always tenacious about getting rebounds, and she’s going to outwork every post player on the floor, outhustle, outmuscle, and she’s just that kind of kid you want around because she’s that workhorse.”
Shadiya Thomas led TJC with 18 points, followed by Nadechka Laccen (15) and Taryn Wills (14).
“It was more of just reading everything,” Thomas said. “I know, sometimes, we depend on Debbie to score and get rebounds. We’re good about, OK, if Debbie can’t score, we’re going to just let her get rebounds and someone else is going to pick up the slack. We’re really, really good about that. I think everybody just kind of picked up what certain people couldn’t put down today.
“I’m excited,” Thomas continued. “I told y’all two or three days ago that we were going to win it, so this is just one step closer.”
Ale’jah Douglas scored a game-high 31 points for Western Nebraska, but just 10 after halftime as Tyler found a way to put the clamps on her in the third quarter and first half of the fourth quarter while taking control of the game.
Western Nebraska pulled to within 10 points three times in the final 2:32 of the game but could get no closer.
Others scoring for TJC were Morgan (9), Trinittee Alexander (9), Daijah Thorns (8), Nassarine William (4) and Payne (4).
The Apache Ladies held a Cougar team, that ranked second in the nation at 88.3 points per game, to 76 points. Western Nebraska’s defense had averaged giving up 56.2 points per game with TJC scoring 32 points over that mark.
TJC was 25 of 34 at the free throw line and 3 of 12 from 3-pointer. The Cougars were 16 of 21 at the charity stripe and 6 of 19 from downtown.
SMOKE SIGNALS: TJC played in the 1979 national championship under Coach Herb Richardson. The Apache Ladies fell to Northern Oklahoma Tonkawa, 74-52, in Overland Park, Kansas. ... TJC won the national title in 2000 under Coach Lee Ann Riley. The Apache Ladies defeated Southwestern Illinois, 57-39, in Salina, Kansas. ... Tyler will attempt to become the first Texas team to win the crown since Trinity Valley won it all in 2014, the third of three straight titles by the Lady Cardinals.