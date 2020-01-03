On Jan. 3, 1952, an ice and snow storm released a fury of death and destruction on a wide portion of upper East Texas. The storm claimed six lives, knocked out hundreds of telephone circuits and virtually isolated communities. Ice was 2 inches thick in some areas.
