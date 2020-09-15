Today's Bible verse Sep 15, 2020 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Heal me, O Lord, and I will be healed; save me and I will be saved, for you are the one I praise.”Jeremiah 17:14 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDespite ACLU letter, Longview-area districts say no immediate changes to dress codeCourt documents: Raid of gang members linked to Kilgore homicideLongview man arrested in shooting death of 10-year-old childOfficers arrest two in Marshall, seize more than 30 grams of methTwo Longview-area students chosen as National Merit Scholar semifinalistsPolice: Longview man charged with arson in White Oak house fire8 graduates commissioned from first Longview Police Academy classHealth officials report new COVID-19 deaths in Gregg, Smith countiesLongview ISD board to consider updates to COVID-19 protocolsLongview man indicted in Smith County on sexual assault of child charge Images Videos