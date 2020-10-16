Today's Bible verse Oct 16, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “But the Spirit explicitly says that in later times some will fall away from the faith, paying attention to deceitful spirits and doctrines of demons ...”1 Timothy 4:1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSpring Hill ISD school board approves shortened weekly scheduleEx-Longview church staff member indicted on charge of indecency with a child sexual contactElection 2020: East Texas early voting times and locationsDowntown Longview building gets new look, to reopen as event venueMore arrests related to organized criminal activity in KilgoreGladewater to lose 8 full-time firefighters, two-thirds of forceLongview ISD school board Place 2: Board communication, charter schools focus of raceEarly voting begins today; local election official says prepare before you goMan reported missing found dead after 1-vehicle crash outside LongviewWhere Trump and Biden stand on the issues Images Videos