Today's Bible verse Jul 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save "For false christs and false prophets will arise and will provide great signs and wonders, so as to mislead, if possible, even the elect."Matthew 24:24 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesThree former employees arrested in Longview ISD charter school system abuse caseFormer Longview ISD special education teacher arrested in abuse probe2022 All East Texas Baseball TeamDocument: East Texan admitted role in deadly smuggling operationLongtime downtown Longview restaurant to close temporarily on Mondays2022 All-East Texas Softball Team'Dream come true': Kilgore College Rangerettes select 36 new members for 83rd lineDiffering opinions lead to divide of United Methodist Church; local pastors say core vision remains unchangedPolice: Suspects pepper sprayed Longview Mall store employee, made off with jewelryPolice: Man dies after shooting in West Longview Images Videos Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)237-7777 Currently Open Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 +1(903)663-1012 Currently Open Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)753-2714 Currently Open Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 +1(866)821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)757-4323 Currently Open Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 +1(903)753-7000 Currently Open Website Menu Find a local business