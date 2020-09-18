Today's Bible verse Sep 18, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “And the one on whom seed was sown among the thorns, this is the man who hears the word, and the worry of the world and the deceitfulness of wealth choke the word, and it becomes unfruitful.”Matthew 13:22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDespite ACLU letter, Longview-area districts say no immediate changes to dress codeCity of Longview will stop paying for Hospitality Health ER visitsStallard: I'm thankful George proved me wrongMarshall woman charged with murder after 911 call to report she shot separated boyfriendSecond man charged in Longview kidnappingLongview man arrested in shooting death of 10-year-old childCourt documents: Raid of gang members linked to Kilgore homicideET Football: Lobo, Texas High scrimmage ends with brawlGov. Greg Abbott loosens coronavirus restrictions for restaurants and other businesses in most regions of TexasLongview ISD board to consider updates to COVID-19 protocols Images Videos