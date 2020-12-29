“He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Ex-East Texas teacher indicted on charge of improper relationship with student
- New COVID-19 restrictions for Longview/Tyler area imminent as hospitalization rate stays above threshold
- Longview businesses prepare for increased virus-related restrictions
- ET Football: PREVIEW: Longview vs. Denton Ryan
- DPS: Three people dead in crash between Kilgore, Tyler
- ET Football: Lobos fall to No. 1 Raiders, 27-9
- Business beat: Former Kilgore school targeted for renovation
- Gohmert sues Pence in East Texas U.S. District Court to keep Trump as president
- 'A greater path': Pine Tree senior navigates chronic illness from young age
- Longview hospitals administer COVID-19 vaccines to first responders