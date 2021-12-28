ARIES (March 21-April 19) This is a good day to make your pitch to the boss. People see that you’re willing to be patient and work carefully for what you want to achieve. And with Mercury lined up with Venus at the top of your chart, they’ll probably say yes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) This is a marvelous day to make travel plans or plans for further education, because you will pay attention to detail, plus you have the energy to deal with piles of paperwork and forms.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Discussions with partners and close friends will be productive today because you’re in a careful frame of mind. You’ll make practical plans that are doable. Meanwhile, financial discussions will favor you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You will accomplish a lot today because you’re work-oriented and focused. Whatever you do, you will do with patience and diligence. You’ll be like the wise carpenter: “Measure twice, cut once.”
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Artists, teachers and people in sports will be pleased with their accomplishments today. The reason you’ll be so productive is you are focused and patient. Reality and practicality are your top goals today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will get a lot done at home or when dealing with family matters today, because you are focused, patient and in a practical frame of mind. You’re willing to work for tomorrow’s rewards, not today’s pleasure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today you’re focused on earnings and cash flow, which is a good thing, because whatever you do, you will do with care and patience. Family discussions will go well, especially discussions about how to redecorate or tackle repairs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You have the edge over all the other signs today because the Moon is in your sign. Why not ask the universe for a favor? See what happens. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day for financial negotiations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a productive day because Mars is in your sign dancing with Saturn, which gives you diligence and patience. You won’t move mountains, but whatever you do, you’ll have sustained effort and perseverance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your ability to research today will be amazing. You won’t stop until you find what you’re looking for, because you find it easy to be diligent and persevering today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Despite your inclination to take a backseat to events and keep a low profile, today you will exert some effort when dealing with groups to achieve the result that you want.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) People admire you now because your ambition is not only apparent, it is admirable. Oh, yes. You might be a dreamy, imaginative Pisces, but when the going gets tough, the tough turn on those laser lights on the ceiling of their bedroom.
