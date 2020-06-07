Tom Jones' worldwide hit maker turns 80

Associated Press
For nearly 60 years, Tom Jones has been delighting audiences with performances and hits like “It’s Not Unusual” and “Delilah.”
The Welsh baritone who drew comparisons to Elvis turned 80 on Sunday. Jones has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, reinventing himself for new audiences over the years.
The shirts and tight leather pants of his early career gave way in the 1980s to black jeans and turtlenecks. Jones also dabbled with blues and gospel songs.
Jones was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 and for several seasons has been a mentor on the U.K. version of the singing show “The Voice.”