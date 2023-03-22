Fourteen teams, including five district rivals, will join host team Hallsville Thursday in making up the field for the 15th annual Tommy Miller Relays.
The event opens with the 3,200-meter run at 0 a.m. for all divisions, followed by varsity field events at 10 a.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
Joining Hallsville in the field will be league foes Marshall, Tyler, Whitehouse, Mount Pleasant and Pine Tree along with Liberty-Eylau, Atlanta, Pleasant Grove, Kilgore, Lindale, Gladewater, Spring Hill, Chapel Hill and Jefferson.
The varsity schedule has girls pole vault, girls discus, girls triple jump, boys high jump, boys shot put and boys long jump starting at 10 a.m., with girls high jump, girls shot put, girls long jump, boys pole vault, boys discus and boys triple jump at 11:45 a.m.
Running events are set to begin at 3 p.m. with the 400-meter relay, followed by the 800-meter run, 100 and 110-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash, 800 relay, 400-meter dash, 300 hurdles, 200-meter dash, 1,600-meter run and 1,600-meter relay.
The JV division running events are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. with the 400-meter relay. Field events will begin at 3 p.m. with the girls pole vault.
The event is named for longtime Hallsville track coach Tommy Miller, who died in 2008 after a six-month battle with cancer.