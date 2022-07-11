Tony Romo drained a five-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff to capture his third American Century Golf Championship on Sunday in Stateline, Nevada.
The former Dallas Cowboy won the playoff over the Dallas Stars’ Joe Pavelski and former Major League pitcher and three-time winner of the event, Mark Mulder.
Romo had 15 points on the last nine holes, while Pavelski scored 14 for a score of 62 in the modified Stableford scoring system. Mulder, the second round leader, had four points on the back nine.
Romo, the current top NFL television analyst on CBS, also won at Edgewood Tahoe in 2018 and 2019.
All three had birdies on the first playoff hole, but Romo was the only golfer to make a birdie on the second playoff hole. Both playoffs were held on No. 18.
Romo had a final round score of 25, while Pavelski had the top score of 27. Mulder had a 17.
Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who watched the playoff, finished in a tie for 51st with former NFL quarterback David Carr. Both scored three points.
Romo is scheduled to play in the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open July 26-29 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Golden State Warrior Steph Curry tied for 16th with baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz with 41 points, two points ahead of Curry’s father, Dell, actor Alfonso Ribeiro and defending champion and former NBA star Vinny Del Negro.
NFL rushing leader Emmitt Smith and baseball Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez tied for 59th with minus 7 points. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley tied for 74th with minus 26. Also, former Dallas Cowboy Demarcus Ware was 79th (minus 45) and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III was 87th (minus 89).
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and former LPGA star Annika Sorenstam tied for fourth with 58 points. Former tennis player and former winner Mardy Fish finished sixth with 56 points, followed by former Dallas Star Mike Modano (55), former MLBer Derek Lowe (54), Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (50) and former NFL star Marshall Faulk (49).
This year, the Stowers Institute for Medical Research is the official charity of the 33rd annual American Century Championship. The Stowers Institute for Medical Research is a world-class biomedical research organization dedicated to uncovering the causes, treatments and cures for life-threatening diseases.
Since 1990, it has raised nearly $5 million supporting numerous charities. Previous beneficiaries include the Equal Justice Initiative, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund, the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund, Uniform Firefighters Association Scholarship Fund, Fallen Patriot Fund, Lake Tahoe Fire Relief Fund (Angora fire), Autism Speaks, LIVESTRONG Foundation, American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, United Negro College Fund, Boys & Girls Club, and the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.
SCOTTISH OPEN
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time.
Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth win in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open.
Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the world.
It was the first time the PGA Tour co-sanctioned a European tour event.
“It’s just an honor to win the first one,” said Schauffele, who now has seven career titles on the PGA Tour.
His 8-foot par save on the par-3 17th at The Renaissance Club gave him a two-shot lead, and the 28-year-old from San Diego played it smartly from there. He took iron off the 18th tee to avoid trouble and wound up missing an 8-foot par that only affected the margin.
Schauffele finished at 7-under 273, one shot ahead of Kurt Kitayama (66).
Kitayama had a one-shot lead on the back nine and was still tied until missing a 6-foot par putt on the 17th hole and then having to wait to see if his score would be enough.
The consolation for Kitayama was earning of three spots in the field at the British Open, his third straight time at golf’s oldest championship. The other two spots went to Brandon Wu and Jamie Donaldson, who tied for sixth.
So many others had a chance to earn a spot at St. Andrews. Rickie Fowler has played every British Open since 2010 and came into the final round of the Scottish Open within range. But he closed with a 75 and was headed back home across the Atlantic.
Ryan Palmer also was in position until playing the back nine with two bogeys and no birdies and missing out by two shots. It was tougher for Alex Smalley, who only needed a par on the 18th to earn a spot. He made bogey.
SENIOR PLAYERS
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship for the second time in three years Sunday, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes.
Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone’s South Course.
The 55-year-old Kelly won with wife Carol looking on. Last year, she had surgery to remove her right kidney after doctors found a cancerous mass.
Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The Madison, Wisconsin, player has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, after winning three times on the PGA Tour.
The 55-year-old Stricker, also from Madison, matched Kelly with a closing 68.
Sticker missed a chance for his second major victory of the season after taking the Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.
Steve Alker bogeyed the par-4 18th to drop into a tie for third with Ernie Els at 8 under. A three-time winner this season and the Charles Schwab Cup points leader, Alker shot a 69.
Els closed with a 68.
Stephen Ames (65) was 6 under with Ken Duke (66), Woody Austin (68) and Alex Cejka (73).
PGA TOUR
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Trey Mullinax won the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, holing a 15-foot putt from the edge of the 18th green to beat Kevin Streelman by a stroke.
The 30-year-old Mullinax followed the breakthrough putt with a celebratory fist pump and scream. He played 33 holes Sunday, competing a 5-under 67 in the delayed third round and following with a 66 to finish at 25-under 263.
Streelman’s hope of forcing a playoff ended when his 9-foot birdie putt rolled right. He settled for par and a 67.
Mullinax earned the last spot in the British Open at St. Andrews, with that tournament starting Thursday. The former Alabama player also gets spots in the 2023 PGA Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions.
It marked the Barbasol Championship’s sixth consecutive close finish determined by one shot or in a playoff. Mullinax earned his title in his 105th PGA Tour start, overcoming bogeys on the par-5 sixth and par-3 ninth holes to finish with three birdies on the backside and eight overall.
Mark Hubbard was third at 22 under after a 65. Hurly Long (71) was 21 under.
Mullinax and Streelman were deadlocked for several holes before Streelman fell a shot back with a bogey on the par-3 16th. Streelman quickly made it up with a birdie on 17, converting a 9-footer.
After two days of rain delays that carried rounds over to the next morning, players finally had perfect weather in central Kentucky. At the same time, that meant a long Sunday with much of the field first having to complete the bulk of a third round suspended by darkness before regrouping for the final 18 holes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.