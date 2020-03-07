As you probably remember, choosing your home was strongly influenced by the layout and appearance of its bathrooms. But no matter how long you’ve lived in your home, there are bound to be improvements you’d love to make. And almost everyone needs options for optimizing bathroom space.
Before remodeling, it’s best to think through your plan. Unless you’re selling your house immediately, don’t make the mistake of considering resale value alone. Take a good look at how you actually use the room, paying attention to what’s working — and what’s not.
Ask yourself about daily issues that bother you before committing to a major overhaul. Be sure any changes you make will actually solve your problems or enhance your experience of the room.
If baths are popular in your household, upgrading your tub can have a big impact. For spacious bathrooms, standalone tubs are trending in bathroom design. But for those with limited space, a large tub may not be an option.
If the tub is not used in your home, switching to a high-quality shower set-up instead could increase your bathroom’s functionality — and make better use of the space. Today’s choices are customizable and even high tech, so it’s worth exploring your options.
Unless you have a newer home, chances are you do not have enough storage space — or outlets for all your gadgets. Here are some options for rethinking your storage.
Vanities: Robern’s Cartesian Collection offers beautifully designed, customizable options in a range of colors and textures. You can purchase modular units that can be ganged or stacked to fit a variety of spaces, as well as to accommodate existing plumbing.
Their vanity drawers have white shatter-proof glass bottoms that dissipate heat, allowing hot items like hair dryers or curling irons to be stored without fear of leaving heat marks. You can even choose an LED night light feature to softly illuminate drawer interiors, and in-drawer electrical outlets for powering your electronic grooming gadgets.
The vanity tops and sinks in the Cartesian Collection are available in Lava Black, Stone Gray or Quartz White, and include a separate white porcelain rectangular sink or can be used as a dry top for a basin-style sink.
Cabinets: For stylish and innovative modular wall cabinet options, the Robern Uplift Tech Collection is designed with a unique vertically opening door, which you can open as low or as high as needed. You can also create flexible storage solutions by ganging the cabinets.
To help you find things even at night, the interior of the cabinet turns on when the door is opened and shuts off when the door is closed.
Do you find yourself mis-applying makeup, or have trouble putting in contacts or performing other tasks? Do you think you look different in other mirrors than the mirror in your own bathroom? Having a well-lit, clear mirror makes all the difference.
Mirror lighting on Robern’s Uplift Tech cabinets offers optimal light direction and output to eliminate dark shadows, providing bright, even task lighting and a rich, saturated tone in your reflection. The mirror’s task lighting can be controlled with a dimmer, and there’s even a programmable night light. Defogging technology comes with a 45-minute timer.
The cabinets offer not only a mirror on the outside door, but also the interior back of the cabinet, providing access to a mirror even when the cabinet door is open.
For additional lighting improvements, consider adding pendant or chandelier lighting, which provides great overhead light without taking up much space.
Consider minor changes to your bathroom that can transform your experience. When was the last time you painted the room? A fresh, bright color can really improve any size space.
Biophilic design is on trend, which just means making your interior spaces greener and more natural. Incorporating colors found in nature, plus adding natural elements such as houseplants, can make any room feel more peaceful and livable. Consider plants that thrive on warmth and humidity when “greening up” your space.
To explore all your options for enhancing your bathroom, visit Robern.com.