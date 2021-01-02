There is no question, 2020 was a year no one wants to remember. However, we are looking back at the top stories from the eyes of our readers online, and the results are staggering. Around Texas, the country and the world, articles were read at news-journal.com over 23 million times and the website had close to nine million unique visitors to the site. For the printed newspaper, it was an interesting year. During the first three months of the pandemic, more people were turning to print subscriptions for the newspaper. They could stay home and have it delivered and wrapped in plastic without leaving their homes. Our readers at first wanted coronavirus updates. But the majority of readers enjoyed the news, sports and lifestyles features, the business openings and crime stories.
The top story of the year was on the auto accident that claimed the life of Rev. Glynn Stone in March. The author was Jimmy Isaac, our reporter who passed away on Aug. 21 at the age of 43. Here is a look at some of the top stories:
1) Mobberly Baptist Pastor Glynn Stone dies in auto wreck, by Jimmy Isaac, 340,354 views
On March 19, Rev. Glynn Stone, the Mobberly Baptist Church senior pastor whose influence spread educationally, civically and spiritually across Longview and the globe, was killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon on East Loop 281 in Longview.
Many members of the Longview community talked about the impact Stone made on the community. Former Longview Mayor and State Rep, Jay Dean said, “He gave me a beautiful Bible which I was very thankful to have and to use ... he has always been a godly person to talk to. And, quite frankly, over the last four months or so, I’ve actually attended Mobberly Baptist Church services because of Glynn’s very powerful sermons.”
The Rev. Tim Whedbee, senior associate pastor at Mobberly, said he and all members of the church’s leadership were “shocked and grieved.” Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson said, “It was a one-vehicle wreck. For whatever reason, he veered off of the road at Alpine Road and hit a bridge column.” Stone was the only occupant of the vehicle.
2) Longview presentation shows how quilts served as ‘Morse code’ for slaves seeking freedom, by Ken Hedler, 290,238 views
This story was like most features, until comments on the story on news-journal.com and social media took off. The Pleasant Hill Quilting Group in Linden had displays of the quilts. The story was, American slaves used quilts hung from windowsills and clotheslines as a signal to others to help them escape to the North for freedom.
The quilts contained symbols sewn into them. For instance, the North Star signaled for a slave to go north, a sailboat represented safe passage and bear claws told slaves to follow the bear trails into the mountains.
“It was their Morse code,” said Esther Blaylock, a member of the quilting group.
The event, called The Secret Quilt Codes of the Underground Railroad, was part of Longview’s sesquicentennial festivities in January and drew about 100 people. It was held by the Longview NAACP branch No. 6197.
Some people commented online that this did not happen, but many said they heard the stories from family members and other historians said it was true.
3) Gladewater senior walks with hair color unchanged; recording of Monday phone call shows principal ‘not going to force issue,’ by Kristen Barton, 161,211 views
In June, a story came out that a Gladewater High School senior would not be able to walk across the stage at graduation because of a change of hair color. Like many stories, this one took off, with braids even becoming an issue on social media.
After a long weekend, the student was allowed to walk the stage with the hair dyed red. At first, the mother had a call saying her daughter could not participate in graduation unless she takes down her braids and changes her hair color.
Superintendent Sedric Clark stepped in and said the braids were fine — it was the color that violated a student dress code. The matter was over: She graduated with her braids and dyed hair.
4) Longview police: One person shot with life-threatening injuries, 93,420 views
It was a four paragraph story, but the shooting occurred in the afternoon and a lot of people checked the story online.
5) Officials: Gregg County resident with new coronavirus was treated at Christus Good Shepherd, 87,681 views
In April the first COVID-19 patient was treated at the hospital. It was still just called “coronavirus” at the time and was big news that week.
6) Spring Hill ISD school board approves shortened weekly schedule, by Kristen Barton, 85,433 views
Trustees approved shortening the instructional week to end with a half day on Fridays to give teachers more time to prepare for the next week of instruction in September. This story stayed in our top 10 for almost two months.
7) Video and story: Regular customer at Longview convenience store wins $5M on scratch-off lottery ticket, by John Anderson, 72,974 views
Who doesn’t like a good scratch-off lottery ticket win story, since we usually only win $10?
This time, a Longview resident claimed a top $5 million prize in the Texas Lottery Premier Play game on a $50 scratch-off .
The resident, who the Texas Lottery said in a statement opted to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Lil Tommy’s Gas & Go at U.S. 259 and George Richey Road north of Longview.
Our video and story and photos by Les Hassell went over well, even when we lost trying to win on our own scratch offs.
8) Patriot Rally for Trump in Longview, by Les Hassell, 18,299 views
Les Hassell covered the rally, and his photos were as colorful as the quotes.
9) East Texas Trump supporters rally in Longview, demand ‘fair’ election, by Courtney Stern, 17,704 views
Red and blue flags, signs, streamers, decorated trucks and a President Donald Trump look-alike could be seen days after the election along the side of Loop 281 and in the Longview High School parking lot.
Supporters of the president gathered for what they called a “patriot rally” and later a parade to show their support for Trump following the election.
“We must let people know that patriots demand a fair election and that on November 3, 2020, Americans elected Donald Trump,” the event announcement said. “Patriots, we must rally the troops and lift the spirits of our brothers and sisters.”
10) Photos and story: Couple gets married in Longview hospital for love of ill grandmother, by Jo Lee Ferguson, 54,878 views
The story by Jo Lee Ferguson painted a perfect picture of why the wedding took place in a hospital, and Les Hassell captured the moment.
Ferguson wrote, “It wasn’t the wedding they had planned, but Christian Fennell’s and Jaylan Mitchell’s ceremony in a hallway Friday at Longview Regional Medical Center was exactly the wedding they wanted. She had the perfect dress, and they had each other, their parents and a guest who likely wouldn’t have been there if the couple had waited for their planned nuptials in August — Fennell’s grandmother, Susan Gohlke.”
“I wanted to be able to have that with them and not suffer anymore loss,” Mitchell said Friday, recalling the conversation she had with Fennell just a day earlier, as they were driving to the hospital to see Gohlke. They’d just learned that his grandmother, who’d been hospitalized with suspected pneumonia, actually has lung cancer that has spread throughout her body. She’s been placed on end-of-life care and is not expected to live long.”
11) Gregg County Pct. 4 commissioner, others arrested in vote-harvesting scheme, by Courtney Stern, 65,851 views
Stern reported: After an investigation lasting more than two years, Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown and three other people were arrested Thursday in connection with what the Texas Attorney General’s Office said was an organized vote-harvesting scheme during the 2018 Democratic primary election.
Brown, 49, along with Charlie Burns, 84 of Longview; DeWayne Ward, 58, of Longview; and Marlena Jackson, 50, of Marshall, were booked into the Gregg County Jail on charges of engaging in organized election fraud, illegal voting, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, unlawful possession of ballot/ballot envelope, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud.
BEST OF THE REST
- DPS: Teens racing on Loop 281 clocked at speeds reaching 91 mph, 61,230 views
- Masks, desk spacing, open windows: TEA releases guidelines for 2020-21 school year, 55,051 views
- Tractor-trailer lands in creek after crash on I-20 south of Longview, 50,415 views
- ET Football: Lobo, Texas High scrimmage ends with brawl, 48,883 views
- A grand reopening: Take a peek inside Alton Plaza, the redeveloped Petroleum Building in downtown Longview, 47,977 views
- Court documents: Raid of gang members linked to Kilgore homicide | Police | news-journal.com 42,070
- Longview police: 19-year-old charged with homicide after 17-year-old dies, 40,811 views
- Police: Man jailed on capital murder charge in fatal shooting at Longview apartment, 38,957 views
Other top stories with 20,000 to 40,000 views: 2020 Week 12 preview, Tatum vs Winnsboro; Longtime Longview businessman Sam Satterwhite remembered for service to community; Longview family rallies around 3-year-old with rare, fatal genetic condition; Longview police: Viral video of confrontation not common in city; Hallsville ISD student’s medical emergency, trip to ER prompt call for AC on all buses; Despite ACLU letter, Longview-area districts say no immediate changes to dress code; Longview couple arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, cocaine; Home invasion incident in Longview neighborhood concerns residents; ‘I’m gonna do another 100 years’: East Texas WWII veteran celebrates a century; Biden to resume in-person campaigning as race with Trump kicks into gear A1; Stallard Column: Truth comes out 19 years later.
Also: Longview doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, documents show; Longview doctor arrested, charged with child sex abuse after license suspension; Longview doctor under investigation for sexual assault of patients has license suspended; Local restaurateur Maxey leaves mark on East Texas; New Kilgore College Rangerette line announced; Unnoticed, unpreserved — 1940s concrete houses built by LeTourneau still standing; More caltrop devices found on I-20 in Lindale area; Gov. Greg Abbott warns if spread of COVID-19 doesn’t slow, “the next step would have to be a lockdown.”
Also: Four arrested after mall patron robbed, car keys taken; A call to action: Hundreds attend Longview prayer rally in response to global unrest; Longview bar defies shutdown order from governor; Opinion, Yancey: Just say it: It’s wrong; Sister: Longview man’s death stemmed from 2016 homicide; Gregg County issues mandatory shelter-at-home order as confirmed cases increase to three; Health official: No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gregg County; Lake Gladewater closed; some roads closed in Longview, Gregg County due to flooding; ‘I lost my future’: Mother of Longview homicide victim reflects on her only daughter; City: Longview Mall prepping old Sears store, negotiating for two possible tenants; Longview man charged with indecency with child after police find parked car.